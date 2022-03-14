Get ready for new music from Machine Gun Kelly. Later this month, the pop-punk purveyor is dropping his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout. The record will consist of 16 tracks total, including the previously-released single “Emo Girl” with Willow and “Ay” with Lil Wayne.

On March 14, the 31-year-old musician announced Mainstream Sellout will feature an additional number of other special guests, including ⁠— wait for it ⁠— Pete Davidson.

According to the tracklist, which both MGK and Spotify shared on Instagram, Davidson will feature on an interlude. Interestingly, MGK only revealed his album’s featured artists but not the actual song titles.

While Davidson's feature may come as a surprise to some, the comedian has already appeared on two of MGK’s older tracks: "A Message from the Count" from MGK’s 2019 album Hotel Diablo, as well as “Kevin and Barracuda” from the 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall. As for why Davidson has appeared on multiple of MGK’s tracks, well the two men are longtime friends.

Mainstream Sellout, which was previously called Born With Horns, will have so many collaborations. If you can’t wait to hear them, here’s everything you need to know about MGK’s new album before it arrives.

When will Mainstream Sellout drop?

MGK’s Mainstream Sellout is set to release on March 25.

What is the tracklist for Mainstream Sellout?

MGK and Spotify unveiled portions of the tracklist for Mainstream Sellout on March 14. It revealed the album will have 16 tracks total but only listed the featured artists, not the song titles.

Which artists will feature on Mainstream Sellout?

Besides Davidson, Willow, and Lil Wayne (who will have two features on the album), Mainstream Sellout will also include collaborations with Bring Me The Horizon, Blackbear, Iann Dior, Gunna, and Young Thug.

What kind of sound will Mainstream Sellout have?

MGK teased the sound of his upcoming album in an October interview with Billboard. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied [Tickets To My Downfall], and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

Before Mainstream Sellout drops, make sure to listen to MGK’s new single “Emo Girl” featuring Willow.