After delaying his fifth album for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Machine Gun Kelly finally dropped his highly-anticipated Tickets To My Downfall on Friday, Sept. 25. The record features the hit single, "Bloody Valentine." In May, Megan Fox starred in the song's music video, fueling rumors she and the rapper were dating. Since then, the two have confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Fans of the couple will be happy to hear Megan Fox's voice is on Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets To My Downfall album.

First, fans can hear Fox in the background of his interlude "Kevin and Barracuda," which features a phone conversation between MGK and his friend Pete Davidson. On the track, the stars were talking about giving each other alien names, when MGK calls out to Fox about hearing running water. "Is that water still on?" Kelly asks her. "That's not me," Fox replies.

The actress makes another appearance on the second interlude, "Banyan Tree," which gives fans a peek into one of the couple's intimate conversations. "Do you want to listen to interlude while we sit here?" Fox asks MGK.

She then questions if the rapper even remembers anything they do together. "I don't know 'cause you're so high or like, you get really drunk, so I don't know if you remember it," Fox says. "Of course I do. I cherish it. I’d burn other memories just to make room for those ones," MGK tells her.

Fox then reflects on how far they've come in their relationship. "That was four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible. You just got my initials tattooed on you. I got your nickname tattooed on me," she gushes.

Listen to "Banyan Tree" below.

According to Elle, the pair met in Puerto Rico on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March, but it wasn't until months later that Fox and Kelly became romantically linked. On May 15, rumors ignited they were more than friends when the Daily Mail published photos of the stars out together in Calabasas. After Fox starred in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video on May 20, fans took it as a sign the stars were official.

They've definitely come a long way in such a short amount of time and fans can't get enough of them.