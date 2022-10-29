Megan Fox Told MGK To "Get Me Pregnant" In The Most Emo Way Possible

Just when you think Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox couldn’t get any steamier, they turned up the heat once again. The couple has been together since 2020 and their relationship has only grown deeper over the last two years — so deep that Fox can’t wait to be the mother of MGK’s future babies. She let the whole world in on her true feelings when with a raunchy comment about wanting to get pregnant on one of MGK’s recent Instagram posts.

On Oct. 26, Machine Gun Kelly posted the outfit he wore to TIME Magazine’s “Time 100” party, along with two photos featuring his wife-to-be, and Megan Fox had something important to say. The outfit he wore was black and bejeweled, with a sheer corset and latex-like pants and sleeves. The contrast between the black fit and shock of blonde hair made him look like an edgy Targaryen, which he notes in the Instagram post captioned: “I came for the Targaryen BDSM party.”

Fox immediately took to the comment section and staked her claim on her man. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍 Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome.” To say that Fox loves MGK would be an understatement (we all remember the blood necklace, right?), but if you needed reminding, Fox continued and even asked MGK to “get me pregnant” in her love note. “And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.” Well, you heard her MGK.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The sickeningly sweet couple got engaged in January 2022 and have flaunted their love while reportedly secretly planning their perfect wedding. There have been several instances that tipped fans off on a possible pregnancy, but none of them have been proven true. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Fox and bestie Kourtney Kardashian introduced their significant others, MGK and Travis Barker, as their “future baby daddies.” Some eyebrows were raised and fans deep-dived into whether or not that may have been a pregnancy announcement, but so far, the couple hasn’t revealed any baby news.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both MGK and Fox are parents already; Fox has three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green — Noah, Bohdi, and Journey. MGK has one child with ex Emma Cannon, his daughter Casie. The couple has joined forces and created a blended family that could grow in the future if MGK makes good on Fox’s demands.