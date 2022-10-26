Anyone else kinda forget that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were engaged? The duo went from being everywhere, all the time, to shying away from the spotlight. But that shift doesn’t mean that they’ve put a hold on wedding plans. On Oct. 24, a source told Us Weekly that Megan and MGK were “secretly planning their wedding” all along.

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” the insider explained. “They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.” (Hmm, anyone else feel like this source sounds a little Team Megan?)

The source continued, “They have their differences at times where he likes to stay out late and party and she’s okay with going home early.” And apparently, that led to some trouble for these twin flames. “There was a point months ago where she was beyond done with him. She was fed up with his BS. It got really bad between them,” the insider added. “He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple. She was having a hard time, but things have turned around.”

On June 27, Megan explained the delay in their wedding planning. “No, [we aren't married], we don’t know what’s happening,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “He’s on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that.”

MGK, on the other hand, seemed to have a more specific hangup: venue options. In February, he told James Corden that they’d get hitched “when they can build me a red river with, like, gothic [arches]… The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Maybe secret wedding plans mean they’ve found the red river of their dreams?