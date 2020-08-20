I know it feels like they just started dating, like, 20 minutes ago, but fans already think Ashley Benson and G-Eazy and engaged. Ashley raised eyebrows when she rocked a massive diamond ring on that finger while grocery shopping in Los Angeles with G-Eazy. Page Six published the photos on Aug. 20. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Ashley and G-Eazy for comment on the engagement rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication).

In the six pictures obtained by Page Six, it's pretty clear Ashley's trying her best to keep her left hand hidden inside her pocket. But the paparazzi managed to snap a few pictures of the rock.

Now, of course, this doesn't definitely mean they're engaged. But who hides a ring with no significance?

Rumors of a relationship between G-Eazy and Ashley first started swirling about on May 13 when they were spotted leaving Lassens Natural Food and Vitamins in Los Angeles together, shortly after her reported split from Cara Delevingne. Some fans weren't supportive of the pairing.

"Ashley Benson really chose G-Eazy over Cara Delevingne. yikes," one fan tweeted at the time. Another shadily tweeted, "so ashley left cara for... g-eazy?" One more harshly wrote, "ashley benson left cara delevingne... my days been ruined." One user even referred to it as "the biggest downgrade of the century."

You get the picture. Fans weren't exactly throwing a party to celebrate the rumored new union. Then, in a sweet turn of events, Cara took to her Instagram Stories on May 14 to defend her ex. "It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," she wrote, per E! News. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Multiple sources confirmed Ashley and Cara had reportedly split on May 6. "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," one of People's sources reportedly told the publication at the time. "Their relationship just ran its course.” (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Ashley and Cara for comment regarding the news of their split but did not hear back.)