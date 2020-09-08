Sorry, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens shippers, but it seems as though the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor is romancing a different Vanessa. Rumor has it Zac Efron is dating Vanessa Valladares, an aspiring model from Australia whom he met in June 2020 while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. "Zac met Ness earlier in the summer," a source reportedly claimed to People, later adding, "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house." (Elite Daily reached out to Valladares, as well as a rep for Efron, about the rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

After weeks of speculation about Efron relocating to Byron Bay, the Daily Mail published photos in July of the actor looking very cozy with a mystery woman, who was later identified as Valladares. About two months later, the two were spotted stepping off a plane in Ballina after reportedly returning from a ski trip in Thredbo. Soon after that, on Sept. 5, the maybe-couple was photographed as they reportedly enjoyed brunch in Lennox Head. Three days later, they were spotted holding hands in Byron Bay.

Though neither Efron nor Valladares has confirmed the rumored relationship, things could be getting serious. In August, a source for the Daily Mail reportedly claimed Efron had canceled a scheduled flight back to Los Angeles. "He was only planning to fly home if he had to," the source said. "He didn't really want to go back to America." According to the publication, Efron reportedly purchased the plane ticket several months ago in case his application for a tourist visa extension was denied by the Department of Home Affairs, but apparently, his request to have his visa extended from three months to 12 months was granted.

Efron even reportedly "inspected and put in an offer" on a home in Byron Bay, according to a source for The Daily Telegraph. However, he was "outbid at the last minute by a rival buyer," as the source reportedly claimed. A source for the Daily Mail reportedly claimed Efron is currently renting a home at Belongil Beach and Valladares is reportedly staying with him there.

Um, if someone doesn't make this IRL romance into a rom-com, then I will.