Hi, wow, have you seen Dixie D'Amelio's tweet about marrying Noah Beck? This couple is more serious than you might have realized! On Dec. 14, a Twitter user wrote (in a now-deleted tweet, per People), “I feel so bad for Noah TBH Dixie honestly treats him like sh*t. He's so in love with her but I feel like she doesn't return the love…” D'Amelio responded with grace and revealed wedding bells are on her mind.

“I love Noah with my whole heart, after being publicly heartbroken before I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again,” D’Amelio wrote, per People. “But I’m glad you know our whole relationship from YouTube video!”

Now here's where things take a turn for the mega sweet. One fan responded to D'Amelio's defense by saying, "i have this feeling that u guys will get married someday." And don't get too excited, but D'Amelio responded to that by saying "me too."

While the couple is clearly head over heels for each other, they haven't been an item for that long. Beck confirmed he and D'Amelio really were in a relationship during an Oct. 6 appearance on AwesomenessTV's show Vs. "Dixie is amazing, she is an awesome girl," Beck shared at the time. "It's been really fun, and so I'm excited for the future with her."

D'Amelio opened up about her reaction to Beck taking their relationship public during the Nov. 13 episode of her 2 Chix podcast. "I was happy and mad at the same time," D'Amelio revealed on the Nov. 13 episode of her 2 Chix podcast. "I was mad that I didn't get to make the decision because I like being in charge and making all my own decisions, but it was also kind of cute because I know he really cares about me and it was nice and I'm happy with it."

She explained her hesitance to go public with their relationship was a means of protecting it. "That can actually mess up the relationship and I just didn't want that because I've been in an internet relationship," she said, likely referring to her dramatic relationship with ex Griffin Johnson. "And having everything public and everyone's eyes on you just makes things so much harder."

Luckily, it seems as though the two are still thriving. So much so that she's even open to marrying him one day!