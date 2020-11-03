Still not sure whether Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio broke up? Yeah, same.On Nov. 2, D'Amelio left fans shook she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "im single lol :)." Per E! News' coverage, D'Amelio reportedly followed up that tweet with a selfie of herself with Beck and Bryce Hall alongside the caption, "check out @BryceHall video on wednesday lmaooo." That tweet has also since been deleted. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Beck and D'Amelio for comment on the reported breakup but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

As you can imagine, it was all very confusing for fans — so confusing that one fan slid into the comments section of a recent Instagram posted by D'Amelio to ask for clarification. In response to the fan — who simply wrote, "Wait did you and Noah actually break up?" — D'Amelio thankfully said, "no never."

Based on the "lol" in her tweet about being single and the "lmaooo" in the tweet promoting the video of herself with Hall and Beck, I think it's safe to say the whole thing was just a joke. I have no confirmation of that theory from D'Amelio herself, but I'm going to go ahead and assume that's what happened.

If D'Amelio and Beck really did break up, the split would have been extremely out of the blue. Just last week, on Oct. 26, the pair celebrated their one-month anniversary. “Happy 1 month bub.. i love you<3 @dixiedamelio #doah," Beck wrote alongside a picture of himself and D'Amelio rocking masks in a car.

By the way, that was the first time Beck publicly admitted to loving D'Amelio. And the feeling was apparently mutual.

Earlier that same day, D'Amelio admitted she loved Beck during an episode of her YouTube show The Dixie D’Amelio Show, during which she interviewed Jaden Hossler. Her revelation came once the tables turned and Hossler got the chance to ask her a few questions.

He began, “Now onto who she loves — Noah!”

To that, D'Amelio simply turned bright red and giggled. Hossler pressed, “Is that something that we can say? That you love Noah?”

"Yes," she said.

And, with that, their love was public.

But the love-fest didn't stop there, either. A few hours after D'Amelio posted what fans took as a breakup tweet, Beck shared a picture of D'Amelio posing for Euphoria magazine to his Stories alongside the caption, "if you keep looking at me like that imma fall in love.. oop — too late."

OK, so I think it's safe to say these two are very much still an item. Phew!