During these times of self-isolation, celebrity couples (who are, in fact, just like us!) are living together in quarantine. After all, if you’ve decided to buckle down and quarantine with someone, chances are high that they’re a pretty important person in your life. That being said, the news that Ariana Grande and her reported new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, are quarantining together is major. According to TMZ, Grande and Gomez are living that work-from-home life along with her dog Toulouse. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Grande for confirmation of these reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Grande has been sharing moments from quarantine on her IG story, where fans have noticed a mystery guy with an eagle tattoo on his arm. That guy is reportedly Gomez, whom TMZ claims has been dating Grande for a few months now. Gomez is a luxury real-estate agent with Aaron Kirman Group in the Los Angeles area. According to his website bio, he grew up in Southern California and has been selling multi-million dollar homes to big-name clients for five years now.

Gomez’s company apparently sold Grande her home, according to an Oct. 2019 article on The Real Deal that one fan shared on Twitter. He also appears to have other celebrity friends. Back in 2017, he shared a photo of himself hanging out with Miley Cyrus. Gomez’s IG is private, but Grande does follow him and his brother, tattoo artist Dakota Gomez.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Gomez and Grande were spotted kissing at a bar on Feb. 11 outside of L.A. with friends. But otherwise, Grande hasn’t provided any confirmation that she and Gomez might be an item. Even her IG stories featuring the mystery guy are subtle, and you can’t see his face at all.

Considering the fact that her last known relationship was super public (Pete Davidson and Grande were basically the number one news headline of 2018), it makes sense that Grande is keeping her dating life private for now. But with these new reports about Gomez, it’s safe to say fans will be watching her social media closely for clues. This could be the quarantine love story everyone needs during these tough times.