Demi Lovato is making her romance with Max Ehrich Instagram official. While the pair have been quarantining together and spotted out on errands, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer gave fans an inside look into how their relationship is progressing when her new beau made his first appearance on her account. It's safe to say their romance is heating up, because Demi Lovato’s Instagram video kissing Max Ehrich is all about their love.

While eagle-eyed fans have confirmed that the former Young and the Restless actor and Lovato are self-isolating together, the new couple have been keeping their relationship relatively private and off the social media grid. The "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker made an accidental, albeit brief, appearance on Ehrich's Instagram Live when she put a blanket around his shoulders while he was playing piano for his fans and didn't realize that he was filming. While the couple have been keeping their relationship under the radar, the release of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's star-studded music video for "Stuck With U" was the perfect opportunity to make things public — and their loved-up appearance in the video (as well as Lovato's smitten caption) confirms that things are definitely progressing.

On Saturday, May 9, Lovato shared a clip from the music video which shows Lovato and Ehrich slow dancing, gazing into each others' eyes, and generally putting on a loved-up display.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," she wrote, adding some heart face emojis. "Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell... #stuckwithu."

Ehrich showed the sentiments were mutual as he shared the clip to his Instagram Story with the caption, "My whole heart."

While the couple has been private about their new romance, it sounds like Lovato's friends already approve of her latest flame.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," a source reportedly told E! News in March. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sam Smith, who teamed up with Lovato for her single "I'm Ready," told Andy Cohen during a SiriusXM radio show interview in April that they "seem so sweet."

"She seems happy at the moment, which is the most important thing," he said.

Only time will tell whether Lovato and Ehrich decide to take their romance to the next step and put a label on things, but it looks like these lovebirds are living in the moment and making the most of being "stuck" with each other during this quarantine.