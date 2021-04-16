When a relationship's new, exciting, and fresh, it might feel like there could never be a time when you'd grow bored of your partner. Flash forward a few months or years, however, and you could be feeling like your once piping-hot romance has become the equivalent of a yawn emoji. You might also be wondering how you got there. If you're not sure, consider your astrology. The reason each zodiac sign gets bored in relationships is a little different, so your sign could offer some insight into why you've stopped being satisfied or excited in your love life.

It's important to point out that there's a difference between being bored and being comfortable in a relationship. If you're comfortable, it just means you feel safe being your whole self with your partner, and vice versa. There's a sense of contentment and safety that exists in a comfortable relationship. When you're bored, however, it means that you feel like you're stuck in a relationship that's no longer working for you and you find yourself wanting something (or someone) different than you have now. If this is resonating for you, here's why you might be feeling that way based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries is prone to becoming bored in relationships because they tend to jump into them very quickly. Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, they live for the pursuit of romance. If someone catches their eye, Aries goes in full woo mode and sometimes forgets to make sure they're fully compatible before making it official. However, once the excitement of the conquest and newness wears off, Aries can quickly grow bored if their partner doesn't share their sense of spontaneity and adventure.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

When Taurus is in a relationship, they give it their all. They love being cozied up with the person they love and living their best life. Because they tend to be more of a homebody and comfortable in a relationship, they're slow to get bored of their partner, but it can still definitely happen for one of two reasons: either Taurus feels unappreciated for all they do, or their partner is unreliable. Taurus is security-focused and a partner who doesn't do what they say is a huge turn-off for them.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini's an air sign that's driven by their innate curiosity. They're very susceptible to growing bored in their relationships; that's actually how a lot of Gemini relationships end. It takes a lot to catch and hold a Gemini’s attention. They need a partner who challenges them intellectually while presenting surprises and new, unexplored depths. Otherwise, Gemini may grow complacent and start looking around for something else to capture their curiosity.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer doesn't give up easily on their relationships. It may take a bit to get this cautious sign to fully open up their heart, but, when they do, Cancer goes all-in and will do just about anything to make the relationship work. However, it's possible even for this super-committed sign to grow bored in a relationship, and for them the reason is all about mistrust. Cancer's a very emotion-based sign, so being able to trust someone with their vulnerable heart is essential. If they can't trust their partner, it will slowly wear away at their desire to keep trying, resulting in them getting worn out and bored of their relationship.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo thrives on the love and adoration of their partner. They need frequent affirmation and to know without a doubt that their partner admires and cares for them. If they aren't getting that kind of attention, Leo will find themselves wondering “why even bother being in this relationship?” Leo has a big heart and they take commitment seriously, but they also have the confidence to move on if they aren't getting what they need.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo has a reputation for being very critical, but it all comes from a true belief that people should strive to be the best version of themselves. While Virgo doesn't expect their partner to be perfect, they do need to see them trying. Giving up or remaining static is a huge turn off for Virgo, who can then become disillusioned, unsatisfied, and downright bored in the relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra's represented by the scales because they're all about balance and harmony. They love peace and despise conflict. They want a partner who's even-keeled, chill, and approaches life with the same low-key enthusiasm they do. If they find themselves in a relationship with a lot of drama and conflict, they grow weary of it all very quickly and start looking for the nearest exit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Unlike Libra, Scorpio needs drama and dynamism in their relationship to keep things interesting. This water sign's very tapped into their emotions, so heightened states of them just feel right. If they don't have a partner who engages with them on that level, or is too chilled out, Scorpio's likely to interpret that as a lack of interest or commitment and can grow frustrated and bored, and may even begin seeking out a new partner who can add a little drama and intimacy back into their life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is the free spirit of the zodiac who's driven by their desire to experience and learn new things. They want to expand their worldview and are in a constant state of learning and growing. As such, they tend to avoid settling down as long as they can. They're terrified of being stuck in a relationship rut that prevents them from continuing to grow, so when that does happen it's like their worst fear's been realized.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Capricorn takes great pride in their ambition. They're driven to succeed and are very passionate about hard work. While they do want a partner who's supportive of their endeavors, they also need them to have dreams and passion projects of their own. Lack of ambition and clinginess are two traits that can make Capricorn lose some respect for their partner, which can quickly lead to boredom and disillusionment with the relationship.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius might not be the emotional sign in their relationships, but rather they crave an intellectually stimulating connection that will lead to emotional bonds forming over time. They want a partner who challenges them on an intellectual level, who can engage in conversation, and who thinks about things on a deep level. No matter how physically attracted to someone Aquarius may be, if they can't connect with their partner on a more insightful level they'll grow bored of the superficiality very quickly.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac. They want magic and romance in their relationships and, as such, can sometimes try and force relationships to fit their ideal, whether they actually can or not. While Pisces can hang in there for a while, reality will eventually intrude and if there's no magic, spark, or romance to be found, Pisces will start looking around for someone new who ignites the fantasy again.

Getting bored in your relationship isn't uncommon and it's not even an automatic death knell for your connection. That said, it's still a big red flag indicating that, if you want to salvage the relationship, it's time to start putting in some work to see if you can both make the changes needed to change the dynamic. Or it really could be a sign that your relationship just isn't the right fit for you anymore. It's up to you to make the choice whether to fight for the relationship or move on. The key is just to do what feels right for you and trust your instincts.