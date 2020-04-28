When you mentally tick off your list of must-have qualities in a partner, chances are there's a mix of physical and personality traits to go through. Perhaps it's soulful eyes and the artistic talent to match them. Or maybe it's someone tall with a great sense of humor. But for a handful of the most intellectual zodiac signs, there's one trait that's likely to be at the tippy top of their personal preference list for a partner: someone who can match wits with them and keep up with their quick, clever minds. Better yet, they seek a partner who can not only keep up, but will challenge them to stay on their toes.

These signs tend to be the thinkers of the zodiac and are often caught up in pursuits of the mind. They constantly seek out new knowledge and life experiences. They also have a healthy amount of intellectual curiosity and an expansive view of life, so, to them, someone who doesn't share their passion for knowledge or is closed-minded is a huge turn-off.

If you happen to think the sexiest thing a person can be is a smartypants, then chances are you're one of the following intellectual zodiac signs who's looking for an equally witty partner.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Gemini’s defining characteristic is this air sign's unparalleled wit, followed by their curiosity. While their connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, means they're never short on things to say, Gemini doesn’t enjoy small talk. After all, why talk small when you can go deep and learn new and far more interesting things about a person? While their curiosity may be intense, if they're not satisfied by someone with an equally deep and curious mind, Gemini loses interest just as quickly as it's caught. But someone who can engage in the kind of witty banter that Gemini enjoys most has taken the first step toward truly stealing their heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is notorious for being hard to pin down for any length of time. But it's not because they're flighty and shallow, but rather because they have a deep intellectual curiosity that can't be satisfied by staying still, metaphorically or literally. This is why they're always on the go, trying new things, and sometimes new people, at a surprising rate. Their ruling planet, Jupiter, is all about expansion, growth, and risk-taking. So, Sag's not afraid to pursue whatever interests them most on a day-to-day basis. For Sag to feel satisfied in a partnership, they require someone with the same level of intellect and expansive world view. This is someone who either shares a freewheeling approach to life, or who can always pique their curiosity by continually engaging them in mind-expanding conversation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Prakasit Khuansuwan / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, but then what else would you expect from the sign ruled by Uranus, the planet associated with freedom and revolutionary vision? Aquarius is a study in contradictions. For instance, they're deeply humanitarian and seek to make the world a better place, but that desire's actually rooted in more of an analytical and problematic-solving place, rather than one borne of emotions. They're clever and appealing, but also a little distant. Aquarius is a bit of a hard nut to crack, but the key to getting into this sign's inner circle lies in intellect. If you can match wits with them, or even understand their unique perspective, it will take plenty of smarts, patience, and curiosity. But if, like this sign, brains are your biggest turn-on, then Aquarius’ brilliant and one-of-a-kind mind is going to prove to be their ultimate trait.

For clever folks who want a partner who's both on your level and will appreciate your beautiful mind, look no further than these extra-intellectual signs.