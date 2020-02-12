Some people have a very clear physical "type" they’re attracted to. Maybe it's someone who’s tall, or who has a great smile. But for others, physical attraction takes a back seat and, in that case, someone's personality is what’s make it or break it when it comes to attraction. In that case, it’s all about kindness, generosity, or a sense of humor. Or it could just be someone who’s super intelligent that turns you on. If smarts are what gets you going, then knowing which zodiac signs to date if you’re attracted to brains can help guide you to the quick-witted sweetie you've been dreaming of.

These are the signs who tend to take a very analytical view of life and are highly perceptive. However, all those brains doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re introverted or hold back; it's just that they’re following their mind as much as their gut, and that allows them to bring a unique and exciting perspective to every situation. It also doesn't hurt that their intellect means they tend to have a clever sense of humor, too. If that sounds like the kind of person who makes your heart beat a little faster, here are the highly intelligent zodiac signs to set your romantic sights on.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) blackCAT/E+/Getty Images One of Gemini’s greatest strengths is their intelligence. They have a great deal of intellectual curiosity, and so their charm is two-fold: their natural wit and charisma, and their desire to get to know other people on a deeper level. When you're talking to a Gemini, they give you their total attention and you can sense their genuine interest in understanding what makes you tick. Having that kind of attention lavished on you can be intoxicating. This fact, paired with their killer banter and sense humor (thanks to their connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication), will make anyone who’s attracted to brains fall head over heels for a Gemini.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) All the water signs have a connection to their emotions, and in Scorpio that translates into a profound emotional intelligence. They’re highly perceptive about picking up what the people around them are feeling and recognizing what it is they need. In the wrong hands, this gift could be dangerous. But since, at their core, Scorpio’s seeking a partner they can trust and open up to, they tend to use it to separate those they can get serious with from those who just want to play games.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Slavica/E+/Getty Images Sagittarius might have a reputation for being flighty and unpredictable, but that’s not because they lack focus. Rather, it’s because their interests lie in constantly expanding their world view through new experiences and ideas. Sag views the world through a very philosophical lens and is always looking to understand the larger picture. They’re ruled by Jupiter, the planet associated with higher learning and wisdom, which means that they’re constantly looking to grow. The right partner for this sign has to share their intellectual curiosity and hunger for knowledge through personal experience.