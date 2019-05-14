Never underestimate the power of your intuition. Even if you can’t quite put your finger on what it is, if your instinct tells you that something’s wrong about your relationship, then Winter says that might be a hint that your SO is wrong for you. Trombetti notes that you may have a sinking feeling that your relationship simply isn't going anywhere, and you can't picture .a future with them.

“Your gut doesn't lie,” adds Winter. “It's an innate feeling that you just can't shake no matter how hard you try to push it away with logic.”

It can be easy to ignore these feelings if you feel like your partner should be right for you — but regardless of whether they seem to check all of your boxes, they may still not be a solid match. So, be sure to pay attention to those feelings that tell you something is “off.”

Starting to suspect that your partner isn’t right for you? Don’t panic. First of all, it’s super common to date someone who isn’t a perfect match, and second of all, there’s no rule that dictates how you should handle this situation.

“Many of us have loved the wrong person,” adds Winter. “And each person can make their own decision to stay or go, according to their own individual circumstances and inherent disposition.”

However, Trombetti says that it's important to distinguish between someone who isn't right for you and someone who doesn't treat you right. She notes that if your partner is controlling or possessive, for example, those are definitely signs that you may want to GTFO out of your current relationship.

"Wrong for you just means you aren't compatible — but emotionally abusive is another level entirely," she adds. "An abusive person feels they have a right to own you in a relationship. The wrong person ultimately accepts you for who you are, though you might have differences."

Trombetti advises being honest with your partner if you feel they're wrong for you — that way, you can explore whether it's time for you both to go your separate ways and seek out the right relationship. If you're in the early stages of dating, Winter agrees that it can be a bit simpler to walk away rather than trying to force anything. However, if you’re already married or are merely committed to making it work, she says you can certainly seek couples’ counseling to try and resolve the issues that are plaguing your relationship. One thing that’s for certain is that people can change — as long as they’re willing to. So, provided you and your boo are both dedicated trying to accommodate each other’s needs, you can definitely work toward becoming more compatible. The bottom line is, two wrongs may not make a right, but they can become a right — if they’re willing to put in the effort to get there.