The old adage is that when it comes to love, you’ll just “know" when you find the right one. While that sounds really comforting and certain, in reality it's often not so cut-and-dry. People are complicated, and our feelings wax and wane over time. One day your partner may seem like "the one" and the next day, you might not be so sure. How are you supposed to know for certain that someone is actually right for you? Well, according to experts, there are clear signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person that can help you know if your uncertainty is normal, or if it's time to move on.

Leaving a relationship can be scary, especially a relationship that isn’t necessarily bad, but that just may not feel quite right. You may second-guess what you’re feeling and be afraid of making a mistake — no judgment here, because I have definitely been in this exact situation more times than I would like to admit. It's hard, it’s confusing, and you don't want to hurt someone unnecessarily. So, rather than spend any more time feeling unsure, I called in the experts. To help navigate these oh-so-murky waters, I spoke with licensed clinical psychotherapist and Love Victory founder Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, and read up on some of what licensed marriage and family therapist, Dr. Gary Brown had to say on the subject. Here's what they say are some signs that your current partner may not be the right one for you.

1. They aren’t the person you turn to in a crisis. Giphy When the big moments (good or bad) happen, the first person I want to share them with or seek support in is my partner. If that’s not true for you, then Dr. Brown writes you’re probably not with the right person. “We all need community and a network of loved ones to support us in certain ways," Brown writes on his blog, Dr. Gary Brown Therapy. "However, when it comes to lifelong partners, there is a deeper level of emotional intimacy and trust that should be present. When things happen... really the first person you should be able to turn to when you need help should be your [partner]."

2. There is just something off about your chemistry. Giphy It’s normal for your sexual chemistry to change, ebb, and flow over time, but if your SO is someone who (if you're totally honest with yourself) you're just not sexually attracted to, it’s time to get real and get out of the relationship. If that’s how you're feeling, Dr. Brown advises you should always “Trust your gut. You deserve (as does the other person) to have a relationship that is not only good on paper but also full of passion. If the chemistry just isn’t there, that’s OK!”

3 You find yourself thinking about breaking up with them often. Giphy When you fantasize about your partner, what do you picture? Is it your amazing life together? Are you working as partners to achieve both your goals? Or, are you picturing what it might be like if you were to go your separate ways? What would you would say to end it? How they would react? What would life would be like in the aftermath? Dr. Wish tells Elite Daily that if “you review in your mind over and over that you should break up,” then you should listen to your heart and end things, because they clearly aren't the right person for you.

4 You fight constantly — or not at all. Giphy Fighting is a normal part of any relationship. It's how you set boundaries, compromise, and learn to communicate — provided it's healthy fighting, of course. But Dr. Brown writes that “if you are feeling more and more like each time a difference of opinion comes up, a fight ensues, then this could be a red flag.” Conversely, if you never fight, that could also be a sign that something is off. Dr. Brown writes that it may point to lack of trust. “Part of being in a trusting, caring, authentic relationship is having the confidence to be able to disagree and work through hard times," he writes. "There is conflict and hard subjects that come up all the time — from finances to family issues, you name it! If you don’t have the trust between each other to have frank conversations, the future of your relationship may not be on the best foundation."

5 When you're with them, you're unhappy more than you’re happy. Giphy How do you feel when you're together? Happy? Satisfied? Or are you finding more and more often that you're unhappy? If that's the case, Dr. Brown writes that it's time to reassess the relationship and whether or not it’s one you actually even want to be in, because frequent unhappiness is "a sign that your environment, and those in it, is not the right one for you.”

6 You’ve stopped laughing when you’re together. Giphy Laughter and your ability to do it with your partner is totally under-appreciated. No matter how bad things get, I can always laugh with my SO. The one area we’ve always connected on through all the ups and downs is humor, and it's carried us through those hard times because laughter is so healing. However, if you can’t remember the last time you really laughed with your partner, Dr. Brown writes it's a sign you’re not with person you’re meant to be with. “Laughter reduces stress, brings people closer, and helps to diffuse tension,” he writes, adding, “the lack of any humor could be a sign [they’re not the one]."