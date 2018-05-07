3 Zodiac Signs That Fall In Love The Fastest, So You're Not Surprised When They Say It

How quickly do you fall in love with someone? Are you a believer in love at first sight, from personal experience? Or do you think real love only comes with time — as in, lots of time? Personally, I fall somewhere in the middle. I can catch infatuation feelings really quickly, but when it comes to love, I take my sweet Virgo time. You can tell a lot about how soon (or if you can expect to wait until) you will hear those three little words by knowing the zodiac signs that fall in love the fastest.

It's good to know when to expect it so you don't start getting worried if you don't hear "I love you" right away. For the record, the slowest signs to say it are Capricorn, Scorpio, Gemini, and yes, Virgo. However, you also want to get the heads-up on whether or not your partner is quick to catch feelings quickly and potentially drop an L-bomb. You don't want to be caught off-guard and end up having one of those, "Umm, thanks!" kind of moments. So awkward! The signs that fall fast typically have two characteristics: an open heart to welcome love in, and a ton of confidence, so they don't waste time second guessing their feelings. Below, the three signs that fall the fastest.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy This sign is known for its fearlessly adventurous spirit and spontaneity, and that's just as true when it comes to matters of the heart. When they are intrigued by something or someone, they pursue their passion without a second thought and zero fear of regret. After all, what are all of life's great mysteries and adventures without a partner to share them with? Of all the signs, Aries is the most likely to fall in love at first sight, so don't be surprised to hear them express their feelings on the very first night you meet. While it may ring false for other signs, an Aries says exactly what they mean, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart. So go on and get swept off your feet.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy Off all the signs, perhaps the easiest to fall for is a Taurus. Their warm hearts and reliability just make you feel secure and open around them. But part of why they are able to give off that aura is that they have a highly tuned and innate sense about reading other people on an instinctual level. This means they are predisposed to be open to the people they let into their inner circle, and they feel safe opening up and letting themselves go all in, quickly.