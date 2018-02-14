One of my favorite things about learning about my zodiac sign and others' is learning patterns about my behavior that I can acknowledge and use to my advantage. As a Scorpio sun sign, I know I'm typically described as mysterious, drawn to loyal people, and basically the Satan of the zodiac. To learn more about how you'll fall in love according to your zodiac sign, I spoke with astrologer Kimberly Peta Dewhirst.

According to Dewhirst, you can find similarities among the 12 sun signs by looking at their elements: fire, earth, air, and water. As you'd probably imagine, the fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are led by passion and and excitement; earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) fall in love slowly; air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) find love best when connected mentally; and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are heavily emotional, relying on what feels right to guide them.

Furthermore, each sign has its own individual way of falling in love. Dewhirst offered insight for each sign's idiosyncrasies when it comes to the game of love.

Aries

Dewhirst says that you "fall headfirst" no matter the activity, but especially in love. You "need bubbles, sparks, and even fireworks to fall head over heels." If the relationship comes to an end, you'll be done for good.

Taurus

Like your fellow earth signs, you gradually fall in love, while looking for a partner for life. You'll choose someone who's safe and trustworthy, according to Dewhirst.

Gemini

You've got a lot on your mind Gemini, so you want someone who can command your attention. Dewhirst says you'll "often fall for someone worldly, educated, or philosophical."

Cancer

You're known for being assertive and your changing mood, so you look for a sensitive someone who can balance you out with stability. You're attracted to a partner who talks about creating a family, says Dewhirst.

Leo

You like attention, Leo. Accordingly, you'll fall for someone who adores you and feeds your ego. You'll be into someone who inspires your creative side, too, as they'll bring out the "childlike" side of your personality.

Virgo

You like to be certain in love, Virgo. You make sure you think things through before really getting involved. Heads up: You usually go for the artsy type, which balances out your "earth nature," says Dewhirst.

Libra

You're the relationship type, Libra. You love to be social and seek harmony, and likely fall for someone who can be controversial, says Dewhirst, because opposites attract.

Scorpio

You need to feel safe emotionally to fall in love, and can have a "notorious sting when betrayed," says Dewhirst. You'll dig up info on someone before really falling — checking out their Instagram, Twitter, you know the drill.

Sagittarius

You like it when someone shows you a fun time, and simultaneously allows you to explore what you want. You'll be attracted to a partner who challenges you with new ideas and experiences.

Capricorn

You desire a partner that can help you get to the future you want. You may seem standoffish at first, but you'll become a romantic sap when you fall in love.

Aquarius

You, Aquarius, may feel set in your ways and in your opinions, and will find yourself attracted to someone who may make you question your perception. Dewhirst says you'll "fall for a bright spark."

Pisces

Dewhirst says Pisces "falls in love with the romantic ideal." Be wary, Pisces, of idealizing a partner too much. You're attracted to those who can help you in life.

