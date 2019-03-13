These 4 Zodiac Signs Would Rather Stay Home Than Go Out, Because The Couch Is Calling

I'm gonna be real with you right now. There's no better feeling than having someone cancel plans that you weren't all that excited about in the first place. Whenever I receive that "I'm so sorry, can we reschedule?" text, I'm probably on my couch, cozy in my fuzzy blanket, and all wrapped up in some book. To me, that text is icing on the cake, because now, I get to have the night all to myself. If you can relate, then you might be one of the zodiac signs who would rather stay home than go out: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn. If you've got placements in any of these signs, you're a homebody at heart.

For the record: Just because you like staying in does not mean you don't enjoy being social. In fact, you probably crave social activity like you crave sugar. You get a hankering for some time with other people, you get all dressed up, you go out a few times, but after a while, the taste of sugar gets a bit old, doesn't it? You just want to go back to your happy place, where you can be alone and all immersed in your own little world. You can wear face masks, marathon TV shows, work on your embroidery project, or read that novel you can't stop thinking about. Team staying home!

Taurus: The Home Is Literally Your Happy Place

You know that comfort and luxury is the name of your game. Your idea of a good time involves the softest sweatpants, the tastiest snacks, and a Netflix show for you to marathon. You love being surrounded by all your things and you prefer having a guarantee that your night is going to go well. If you go out, who knows what could happen? What if the bar is packed? What if your social group is exhausting? However, at home, you're fully in control, and you can make damn sure that you have a worthwhile and exciting night.

Cancer: You Just Want To Cozy Up With Loved Ones

You're a sensitive creature and too much "going out" and not enough "staying in" can downright exhaust you. I bet you just want to stay home with your family, your lover, and your pets all too often. In your opinion, staying home doesn't have to be a boring affair. It can be the best party in town. You get your cutest jammies on, listen to your favorite music, light some candles, and you create your own sanctuary. There's a reason Cancer is associated with the crab. After all, you gotta have that shell to keep you safe.

Scorpio: At Home, You Can Really Be Yourself

You don't open up easily. When you go out with new people, you tend to hold things close to the chest and take your time before really revealing the true you. It could even take years before you feel comfortable around people. Doesn't it make so much sense that you prefer to stay home, where you don't have to put on airs or make small talk? You can say exactly what's on your mind, be around the people you trust most, and be safe surrounded by all your favorite things. If you're going out, it's for a damn good reason.

Capricorn: You Love Doing Things Around The House

You may be ambitious when it comes to your plans and you definitely love a social night out. However, there's still a very introverted and private center to your world, and you know there's a very big grandma who lives inside of you. I bet you've got projects that you work on at home for fun that you can't wait to get back to. Maybe you've got a thousand-piece puzzle to get to, a sweater that you're knitting, or a cake that you're excited to bake. To you, staying in for some arts and crafts is life.