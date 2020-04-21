What turns people on is highly personal. For some, nothing beats a great sense of humor, strong family values, or high intelligence. The list of things that people are attracted to is truly endless. But for the zodiac signs who are attracted to ambition, at the very top of their must-have list is a partner with big, bold aspirations and the drive to achieve them.

For some of these signs, it's a reflection of their own personal priorities and beliefs, while for others, ambition is a key ingredient in creating the kind of lifestyle they desire in the long-term. Whatever the reason, they choose to seek out partners who are go-getters and have every intention of fulfilling their dreams. So, if nothing turns you on quite like a partner with big goals and the ambition to achieve them, then chances are you're one of the following signs.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries is a passionate sign that's highly competitive and always putting their all into everything that they do. So, a lack of initiative is a huge turn-off for Aries, a sign ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression. Instead, they want a partner who shares their values and desire to be their best. They want to be in a relationship with someone who's goal-oriented and independent so that they give Aries the freedom to pursue their dreams, too.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images

Taurus has great taste and an appreciation for luxury. They want to have the best life possible, full of beautiful things and the finest experiences. So, having a partner with drive and ambition just fits with Taurus’ long-term goals. They want security, both emotional and financial, and someone with a clear vision for their lives and the discipline and a plan for achieving their goals fits both bills perfectly. In return, Taurus is happy to provide emotional security and support to help their partner take their dreams to the next level.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo has a strong work ethic and plenty of goals they intend to achieve. So, they have little patience for people who just seem just a little too go-with-the-flow. After all, how can you achieve anything without a detailed plan and the intention to execute it? At least according to Virgo, that is. While Virgo can appreciate a dreamer, the fact is that unless they have the ambition and initiative to follow through, then Virgo fears they will end up spending all their time having to nag and nudge at their partner, which is very unsexy for everyone involved.

While all the signs in the zodiac can appreciate the ambition, for these signs it's just about the hottest thing ever.