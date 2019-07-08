There's no better feeling than knowing you just did something incredibly clever. I mean, it happens when you least expect it. You can't force cleverness. It simply unfolds on its own. It sprouts up from within you in the middle of a conversation, when you suddenly put two and two together and say something unbelievably witty. Everyone is impressed. Cleverness takes place when everyone else is completely stumped on how to fix an issue, but a solution flows from your mind like electricity. You probably already know who the most clever zodiac signs are because they've probably enhanced your reality with their near supernatural intelligence time and time again.

However, there's a big difference between simply being smart and also being clever. In my opinion, each and every one of us has our own version of what it means to be smart. But to be clever? Now, that's a different story. Even if you've never studied for something or you've never learned a single thing about a subject, cleverness helps you quickly fill in the gaps. You could have no education. You might not even know how to read. And yet, you could still be the most clever person in the room. To me, cleverness can't be taught. Either you're clever or you aren't.

If you've got placements in Gemini, Virgo, Leo, or Aquarius (especially your Mercury placement), you most certainly have that intrinsic ability to work your way through any issue. You know just what to say that makes everyone burst into uncontrollable laughter. You're always one step ahead of everyone else.

Here's why:

Gemini: Wit And Humor Roll Off Your Tongue With Ease

Even though Gemini is one of the most unpredictable and changeable zodiac signs, no one can deny how much they enjoy being in a Gemini's presence. After all, this zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury, which is the trickster. They always have something up their sleeve that makes everything a whole lot funnier and more efficient. They say the most incredibly humorous things and liven up the social mood. They also work their way through issues without even breaking a sweat.

Virgo: Your Mind Works In An Incredibly Smart Way

If you're feeling totally confused about how to do something, I bet you call up a Virgo to help you figure it out. Expertise comes naturally to them and they have a natural grasp of so many different subjects. Their analytical mind helps them work through one problem after another. This zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury, like Gemini, which makes them just as funny. However, unlike Gemini, a Virgo's humor tends to be way more low key. Virgo says something hilarious under their breath and without trying.

Leo: You Always Know How To Keep Everyone Entertained

When Leo is ruled by the sun, you know they're the star of the show. And who better to cast as the lead than such a clever zodiac sign? If you've got a Leo in your social situation, prepare to feel amused every minute of the way. This zodiac sign reveals their cleverness through artistic expression and theatrics, and when you're around a Leo, you realize they could probably do anything and you'd still find them funny.

Aquarius: Everyone's Surprised By What You Have To Say

There's no one with a weirder and more unusual cleverness than an Aquarius. Seriously, this zodiac sign has such a strange and fascinating perspective of the world that their brand of cleverness is truly found nowhere else. People born under the sign of Aquarius are the types of people who say the most random and off-the-wall things and you're so shocked that you just want to hear more. Spending time with this zodiac sign is a sure way to shatter the monotony of things.