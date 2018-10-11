4 Signs Your Relationship Is Just Not Working, No Matter How Hard You Try

If you've noticed any of these signs in your relationship, it may be time to admit to yourself that maybe it has run its course. But you don't have to accept that without trying one last thing to make it work. "You can try coaching, counseling, or mediation (as long as both of you are on board)," Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, tells Elite Daily. "So, that [way] you know 100 percent that you have tried to salvage the relationship versus walking away with 'what ifs' or regrets. Once you feel like you have tried everything, and nothing seems to be working, you just need to decide that you want more for yourself."

If nothing changes, it may be time to rally the troops to help you get through the end of your relationship. "Gain the support of your friends and family," Ritter recommends. "If you are sure that you want the relationship to end, then you need to recruit people that can support you, talk to you about your feelings, and support you through this transition."

He also recommends being realistic and evaluating your current situation, instead of what it was, or what you wish it was. "Focus on today. Not what could be. Not the ideal version of this person because they will never be that person. Who is your partner today, and do you work today?" Ritter asks.

Try to remember that when one door closes, another one opens. This relationship may not have been the ~one~, but maybe the next one will be. You won't find true happiness unless you open yourself up to the possibility of finding it. As Leckie says, "One day, you will look back and be grateful that the breakup happened (as hard as that may be to believe now). You can’t meet someone better suited for you if you keep hanging onto the wrong one out of fear of the unknown." And the unknown doesn't have to be as scary as it seems. Who knows? It could bring you unparalleled happiness.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!