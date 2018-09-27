Geminis change their mind, their mood, and maybe even their hair color on a daily basis. They need constant stimulation and action, but are indecisive about what they actually want. This can make it tricky for a Gemini to be satisfied in a long-term relationship. Because their minds are active and easily distracted, the same thing or person that is extremely fascinating to them one day can seem like a complete bore the next. Geminis also like to experience the life to its fullest, so will often date all sorts of different types of people, before they can actually decide what it is that they do truly want.

So while it's not impossible for a Virgo, Sagittarius, Gemini, or a Pisces to commit to a relationship, it's clear that for them — it's complicated. Being wary of commitment might be a sign that you've got a few things to work through in your own heart, mind, and psyche, or it can also be an indication that the relationship isn't quite right for you.

