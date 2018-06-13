Is your nickname Debbie Downer? Are you never surprised when someone lets you down? Do you punctuate every sentence with a mental sigh? Is each and every glass you've ever encountered half empty? Well then, chances are your attitude isn't your fault, you just happen to be one of the most pessimistic zodiac signs.

Listen, I get it. My sign, Virgo, is on this list and we can be real bummers when we get caught in one of our negative thought loops. And all that negativity can make relationships tough. But not everyone was born wearing rose-colored glasses, all right? Some of us just see the world in a shade of blue, and that's OK. Not everyone was meant to be super upbeat like a Leo or forever the optimist like an Aries. Someone has to expect the worst, and we're just the signs for the job.

Some of these signs get their gift of pessimism (yes, I said gift) because they are extremely observant and critical, while other just have a soft and sensitive heart that protects itself by assuming the worst and being happily surprised when they're wrong, and they actually meet someone amazing. Does that sound familiar? Then prepare to feel validated, because these are the signs that are least likely to see the silver lining when it comes to love.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy Gemini are known for their dual natures. On one hand, they're social butterflies open to meeting new people and having new experiences. However, that side is balanced (and often overtaken) by the other half of their nature, which tends toward introversion, self-protection, and, of course, pessimism. Making matters worse, once a Gemini has made up their mind to be negative, they can be extremely hard-headed about it. The fact is that Gemini holds the people they date to a very high standard, and when they're let down, they're very disappointed. And despite the desire to date and put themselves out there for love, they will always feel the pull of their other nature — to be very nervous and tense in a crowd. What can I say? Gemini are just complicated like that.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which is governed by emotion. That can mean a lot of positive things, like being an extremely loving partner. However, it also means that Cancer is a sensitive sort whose feelings are wounded easily. And when Cancer’s emotions get the best of them (which is often), they retreat into their shells and start spiraling on negative thoughts. Because they are so sensitive, they can often play the victim in an argument and become moody and overly touchy. Fortunately, they can be swayed out of their pessimism with a loving or thoughtful gesture.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22) Giphy Virgo’s dominant characteristic is their perfectionism, so they have a rep for being overly critical and for finding the faults in, well, basically everything and everyone. Obviously this can make them seem like a real bummer to date, but what people may not realize is that this doesn’t come from a place of arrogance, but from Virgos' tendency to worry about everything. We are an anxious people. Because we are so observant, we assume everyone else has our power of perception and that anyone we're attracted to is likely to be just as critical of us as we are of ourselves. As you can imagine, this amount of pressure can quickly turn into a cycle of negative thoughts that turn into a general attitude of pessimism about dating in general. Give yourself a break once in a while, Virgo, and it will brighten up your worldview.