6 Things You Must Accept If You Want Your Relationship With A Gemini To Last

Ah, 'tis the season of the Gemini.

Geminis are renowned for their gentle, affectionate, and curious nature. An air sign that’s ruled by the planet Mercury, Geminis are incredibly outgoing and can be the life of the party. They love mental stimulation, are great multitaskers, and have a creative side as well. Acclimating to different social environments is no issue for them. As a matter of fact, if you’re dating or crushing hard on a Gemini, you may be aware of these amazing qualities. If you want your relationship with a Gemini to last, there are some things that should be on your love radar as well.

Like all zodiac signs, Geminis have their preferences when it comes to what they look for in a partner, what’s important to them in love and sex, and what exactly makes them tick. Elite Daily spoke with pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas, who agrees with the below points and offers crucial scoop of his own.

According to Kyle Thomas, in his article entitled Love And Sex With Gemini, “[Geminis] are attracted to partners who are adventurous, free-spirited, and have a wild or eccentric streak. [Geminis] like someone who will experiment, but also may stir up a little spice — or drama — to keep you always working for something new.”

So if you’re in a relationship with a Gemini, here’s a list of fundamental things you should know about them before developing an epic relationship that’ll last.

1. Geminis like to keep things fresh.

Geminis don’t like routine and won't settle for a repetitious relationship. My advice? Have fun and mix things up whenever possible. Go on non-traditional dates and surprise your Gemini partner. Geminis appreciate the thought, and your relationship will benefit from variety. “Geminis need spontaneity, change, and excitement,” Thomas tells Elite Daily.

2. Geminis like flexibility.

As a Gemini’s partner, you should know they need flexibility. Thomas advises, “Know that Geminis need flexibility; you can’t box a Gemini in or they’ll run away.” He also points out in his article, The Types Of Energy Your Zodiac Sign Gives Off, that Geminis are “naturally flexible and talented, so [they] will have a bounty of ideas for how things can get done.”

3. Geminis “intellectualize their emotions.”

According to Thomas, Geminis don’t like their parade being rained on. “Geminis intellectualize their emotions. If you get too caught up in a sob story or dampening their fun, they’ll leave you high and dry,” he says.

4. Geminis live for adventure.

This is a great Gemini trait. They are always fun, energetic people who everyone loves to be around. Thomas tells Elite Daily adventure is something that’s super important to them. “Geminis want to start an adventure that brings them to new destinations, places, and experiences.”

5. Geminis value communication and conversation.

Thomas says Geminis are “naturally curious” people, who need communication and conversation in a relationship. He states in his Love And Sex With Gemini article, “Communication in love is important, so being able to chat up a storm must be a thing.”

6. “For a Gemini, it’s all about the experience in love — not the destination.”

Thomas makes it a point to say Geminis place high value on the experience over the destination when it comes to love. According to his Love And Sex With Gemini article, he says, “[Geminis] want someone who is more interested in the journey than just the destination, but at times [Geminis] like someone who is a bit more opinionated and rooted in their beliefs in order to give you something to learn or debate.”

So there you have it. Geminis are spontaneous people who are down for adventures and love keeping things fresh in a relationship. If you have a Gemini in your life, you’re one pretty lucky person.

Additional reporting by Alexa Mellardo.