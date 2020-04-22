I don't know who needs to hear this, but "needy" isn't the same thing as "greedy." While I totally admire all of the independent and self-sufficient peeps out there, desiring attention from your boo isn't a sign of weakness, and it's definitely not an unreasonable expectation. TBH, when Ariana Grande sang, "If you take too long to hit me back, I can't promise you how I'll react" in "Needy," I felt that. I have needs, y'all, and for the zodiac signs who love attention in relationships, a negligent partner is a serious issue.

For free-spirited types, too much attention from an SO can feel suffocating. For codependent types, too little attention is distressing. As dating expert Susan Winter previously told Elite Daily, determining how much attention both you and your partner desire from each other requires communication. "You and your partner need to talk about their bottom line for feeling appreciated and valued in a relationship," she said. "Get specific: How many days a week does your partner need to see you? How many nights?" For these four zodiac signs, there's no thing as too much attention, so if you date one, be sure to shower them with tons of love.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) RgStudio/E+/Getty Images For Cancers, "needy" isn't a passing feeling — it's a state of being. These sweet, sappy homebodies hate being alone, and when they fall for someone, they would be with that person 24/7 if they could. Those born under Cancer crave affection from those they love, and constant contact is essential for them in a relationship. It's all about trust for these folks, especially since — once they trust someone — they love with all of their hearts. Cancers don't mind making themselves vulnerable, but in return, they require just a little bit (OK, a lot) of reassurance from their SO.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) The divas of the zodiac may seem totally self-sufficient, but Leos require more attention from their partners than you might think. Leos thrive on compliments and praise, and when no one is giving them that validation, doubt creeps in. You know how Tinkerbell needs attention in order to stay alive? That's some serious Leo energy right there. Those born under this sign don't necessarily mind being alone, but they're far happier when they're surrounded by their loyal followers and, of course, their adoring SO. Even natural-born leaders need their fair share of support in order to rule, right?

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Libras can't stand being alone, and they're not afraid to show it. Those born under this sign flourish in relationships, as having a partner gives them the balance and security they crave. These people-pleasers will bend over backwards to make those they love happy, but they do so with the expectation that their partner will make the same sacrifices for them. While totally kind and charismatic, Libras are also unapologetically codependent. These individuals require an SO who will show them all the love, attention, and validation they need in order to be their best selves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Scorpios are typically introverts, so you may not think of them as "needy" types. But even though these folks require plenty of alone time in order to reflect and unwind, they need more attention from their partners than they let on. Those born under this sign are intense AF, and when they're in a relationship, they tend to be all in. Scorpios also overthink everything, so when an SO doesn't match a Scorpio's affection, they tend to feel majorly let down. Scorpios are all about loyalty and love, and all they want is someone who will love them fiercely in return.