When it comes to relationships, everyone has different needs and desires in order to feel loved and fulfilled. For some, it's all about hearing that they’re loved regularly. For others, it can be just getting the quality one-on-one time they need to feel connected. However, for the zodiac signs who need affection in their relationship, physical touch is one of the most important ways they communicate with and receive love from their partner. Whether it's a meaningful squeeze, a lingering kiss, or a night spent wrapped around one another, that sort of literal closeness creates the kind of bond that makes them feel truly cared for.

These are the signs that tend to desire a sense of security and concrete evidence of their connection to their partner. Talk is cheap to these signs; after all why would you spout poetry when you could say everything and more in a simple kiss? So, if you or your partner crave a lot of affection, then chances are you’re one of these especially cuddly zodiac signs who can never get enough physical touch when it comes from the person they love.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Taurus is perhaps the most affectionate sign in the zodiac. Ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love, this sign isn’t shy about showing just how much they care by reaching out and wrapping their arms around the person they love. Taurus is also highly sensual, and, as an earth sign, they’re much more concerned with what they can see, taste, hear, and (of above all) touch, than they are with more theoretical or intellectual pursuits. As such, it follows that the greatest expression of love to this sign would be physical. They love to touch and be touched in return, so there’s no such thing as too many cuddles for this sign.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

momcilog/E+/Getty Images

Once you get past their protective walls, Cancer is a wellspring of deeply felt emotion. They love with every ounce of their being, which is a beautiful thing but also means that Cancer’s heart is very vulnerable. Naturally, when your heart is so exposed, having the reassuring comfort of your partner’s touch is everything. They love to feel arms around them, holding them, so don't be surprised if they always insist on being the little spoon.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo is warmhearted and generous, but also craves a ton of attention. As you can imagine, these two characteristics combine into one seriously snuggly partner. While Taurus and Cancer may save their affection for behind closed doors, Leo considers any time and any place appropriate to get affectionate. Needless to say, they’re a big proponent of PDA. They love to hold hands, kiss, and be held because it's a physical manifestation of the adoration they’re receiving from their partner — and they’re happy to return the sentiment in kind.

While all the signs the zodiac can appreciate some degree of affection, these signs are limitless when it comes to the amount of loving touch they crave from (and are happy to give to) the one they love most.