Taking the time to bond with your partner is an extremely important part of being in a relationship. Even if you've got a super hectic schedule, if you're going to be in a relationship, both partners should feel like they're getting an adequate amount of ~bae~ time. We're all human, though, and sometimes it can be easy to get caught up in other aspects of our lives and end up unintentionally making our SO's feel forgotten. That's why it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for the signs you’re not paying enough attention to your partner.

Most of us have busy lives, but the cold hard truth is that we all make time for the things we see as priorities, and an SO should definitely fall into that category. I spoke with best-selling author and NYC dating expert Susan Winter about how you can tell if you're neglecting your SO.

According to Winter, successful relationships often require "negotiations" that should lead to a compromise both partners can feel satisfied with. This principle can help stabilize relationships where needs might not naturally be in sync. Here are some signs it may be time to have a conversation with your SO, to make sure they're satisfied with the time and effort you're putting into the relationship.

1 You don't invite them to things that they could or would want to attend. Giphy Are the days of finding any and every excuse to hang with your boo long gone? Don't worry. Maintaining your identity as an individual when you're in a relationship is so important. But, if not including them in your social life becomes a pattern, then this could spell trouble. "Instead of thinking to include your mate, this factor seems to have totally slipped your mind. You’ve created a mental division that keeps your partner on the exterior of your social life," Winter tells Elite Daily. So, if the idea of inviting your bae to a pre-game with your friends, or including them as a plus one to your ex-roommate's wedding sounds like a drag, then you might want to explore why you feel that way.

2 You don't take them into consideration when planning your weekly schedule. Giphy "Coordinating your free time in order to be together is a basic of being in a relationship," says Winter. If planning your week is a solo affair, and you have to squeeze your partner into your already solidified schedule, then this could mean that spending time with them isn't at the forefront of your mind. "Somehow, your sense of independence has become so ingrained that you’ve failed to consider the requirements to sustain a relationship," explains Winter.