Sometimes, I think we try to trick ourselves into being comfortable with (or attracted to) someone because they feel so right on paper. I know I'm guilty. A guy will check all of my boxes — silly, friendly, down to watch endless episodes of Friends while petting my head — and I'll convince myself all is well, but something just doesn't click. And as much as you try to ignore the signs that you're just not comfortable your partner, they're undoubtedly there. Nipping away at your relationship like fleas on a dog.

What's crazy is that we might not notice these signs, at least not immediately. You want to feel comfortable and content in your relationship, so don't recognize that you flinch at your boyfriend's touch or can barely hold your girlfriend's gaze.

Mhm, mhm. Same.

"Our body language and our perception of body language is largely determined by the brain — we make split decisions based on how we judge others," explains body language expert Tonya Reiman. "Typically, that judgment occurs within one-tenth of a second. Research shows that whatever we are feeling first shows up in our brain's limbic system, and then in our bodily reflexes."

In other words, the way your body moves directly reflects your emotions. Your head is raising red flags that your heart, for whatever reason, is trying to ignore. And if you're doing any of these three actions around your partner, it could mean that something in your brain is saying, "Ay, yo, something doesn't feel right here."

1 You're avoiding eye contact. Giphy "Often, too little eye contact is due a lack of confidence," Reiman says. "However, it is sometimes due to a lack of interest — you need to recognize other signals in order to determine which you are dealing with." If you're avoiding your partner's gaze — or even feel a little creeped out if they try to hold eye contact with you for too long — it's a surefire sign that you're uncomfortable around them. As Reiman mentioned, it could mean a couple of different things: You might feel insecure around them, or maybe you're just not that interested in focusing your attention on that person. Either way, something feels off, and you're definitely not 100 percent secure around your partner.

2 You're forcing laughter. Giphy "Those who are insecure [or uncomfortable] often laugh nervously," explains Reiman. "Quite often, people are unsure of themselves and the situation, so they are trying to make others laugh ... This is often an awkward time, as individuals who aren’t secure try to break tension with laughter [because] they are nervous." Remember the episode of Friends, "The One With Chandler's Work Laugh?" Where Chandler does this crazy, fake laugh around his boss? Yeah, if you're doing that around your partner, you — like Chandler — are probs not as relaxed around that person as you might think or hope. And if you're constantly breaking up the conversation with nervous giggles, they're probably picking up on that tension as well.