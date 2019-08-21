If just the idea of calling a restaurant to make a reservation or putting on a "going out" outfit is enough to make you tired, chances are you're one of the four zodiac signs who prefer staying in on date night. Whether you're a total Cancer homebody or you like to be as private as possible (Scorpio), sometimes, staying in is the perfect way to reconnect.

Though going out to eat or seeing a show can be fun, the best nights are often spent on your couch with your boo. In the comfort of your own home, you can wear whatever you want, watch whatever you want, and eat whatever you want. And when you've found someone who likes the same movies and snacks that you do, snuggling up together for a homebound playdate can be the highlight of your week.

Does staying in to take a sexy bath with your significant other sounds better than going out to hit up that new club? Do you never really enjoy going out to eat at fancy restaurants on dates? Then you may be one of the following zodiac four signs. (And, in a surprise to absolutely no one, no fire or air signs are included.)

Shutterstock

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Emotional and empathic, sweet Cancer gets overstimulated pretty easily. The sign of all things domestic, it's no wonder the water sign is a homebody. Not one for loud clubs or busy bars, Cancer's dream date is to make their boo dinner and then snuggle up on the couch to watch a feel-good movie (and make out). Like a crab in its shell, Cancer feels best when they're at home. Comfy and cozy, if this water sign finds someone they like, they'll love nothing more than spending a sweet night in.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Not willing to risk the bar being too crowded or the restaurant having a long wait, if earth sign Taurus is set on staying in, nothing and no one will get them out of the house. Though Taurus is dependable and reliable, they can also be a little stubborn. Ruled by Venus, this earth sign loves the finer things in life: soft sheets, nice candles, and amazing snacks. They love nothing more than pampering themselves and their boo with a homemade dinner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Capricorn is all about efficiency. Ambitious and goal-oriented, this sea-goat habitually puts work and school ahead of their social life and self-care routines. Though they're not likely to have their boo over for "Netflix and chill," earth sign Capricorn is very likely to extend an invite for "TurboTax and chilled wine." If a Cappy has free time, they're going to want to make the most of it. That means combining date night with finishing chores around the house, responding to emails, and finally doing that Korean face mask their sister bought them for Hanukkah.