Astrology can tell us a lot about a person, like if they appear emotionally guarded (hello, Aquarius) or seem more sentimental (looking at you, Cancer). But one trait people don’t often consider is how someone’s sign or chart affects their likelihood to remain faithful, so I sought out to investigate why people cheat on their partners based on their zodiac sign.

Read on for what Valerie Mesa, clairvoyant and astrologer, has to say. Be sure to check both your Sun and Venus signs, since Venus rules the realm of love and relationships.

Remember: No matter your sign, cheating is never excusable, and astrology isn’t a valid excuse betray someone's trust. And I say this as an exceptionally flirty Libra!

Aries (March 21—April 19): Competition

Aries are thrill-seekers who enjoy a good challenge, according to Mesa, so “something as simple as jokingly rejecting them can get their fire going.” Aries are fiercely competitive and love winning, so if they come across someone equally as — if not more — cutthroat, they may find themselves too tempted to resist.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Beauty

Taureans are well known for their loyalty once they commit, but their innate sensuality and love of beauty can occasionally cause their eyes to wander. “This fixed earth sign loves to indulge in their delights, so the right eye candy could very well do the trick,” Mesa says.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Stimulation

Geminis have quite the reputation for being two-faced, but their tendency to become easily bored is often overlooked. “They’re always looking for mentally stimulating situations,” Mesa says, so someone who quenches their curiosity is their kryptonite. If someone happens to hold Gemini’s attention — whether that’s in person or even online — that’s sure to pique their interest.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Connection

Cancers are best known for their sensitivity and ability to form and cultivate emotional connections, and are usually happy to remain committed when in relationships. That said, “They’re also turned on by the mere thought of a smoldering connection,” Mesa says. “The more hypnotic and emotionally consuming the romance, the more they want to experience it. A sexy, enigmatic and persistent suitor will do the trick.”

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Affection

Leos love love — and Leos love themselves. “They’ll go above and beyond to spread joy, warmth, and express their affection towards others," and they’re especially eager for everyone else to return their affection. That’s why Leos “simply cannot resist the thought of being desired,” Mesa says. “The right joke, compliment, gesture, or pick-up line gets the job done.”

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Success

Virgos are generally committed, practical, methodical, and extremely efficient. According to Mesa, Virgo’s love language is acts of service, so “the ‘temptation’ will likely consist of them doing someone a ‘favor’ on a more sinister note, seducing a specific individual as a stepping stone to their success.” Otherwise, “Virgo isn’t about to waste time on something that isn’t productive.”

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Romance

Libras “can pretty much flirt in their sleep,” and are prone to developing multiple crushes — and getting over them just as quickly as they started. That said, someone can easily seduce a Libra with traditional, rom-com level romantic gestures. “This cardinal air sign is a sucker for certain aesthetics, sweet gestures, and the honeymoon phase,” says Mesa. “If someone they find good looking so happens to sweet them off their feet, it’s going down.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Mystery

Scorpios are an extremely sexy and seductive sign — and they know it. It’s what makes them so hypnotic and intimidating. Scorpios are known for their “ride-or-die loyalty,” says Mesa, but “they also tend to become fixated and obsessed when turned on.” This insatiable desire may be difficult to control, so anyone "mysterious and sexually tempting" will be difficult for them to deny.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Spontaneity

Sagittarians are notoriously chaotic — but sometimes that’s a good thing. They’re adventurous, spontaneous, and often driven by their desire to wander. “Monogamy isn’t something they necessary believe in,” Mesa says, “so they’re constantly reminding themselves of their options.” Sagittarians “can’t say no to an impromptu, no-strings-attached, one-night-stand because they prefer to live in the moment.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Opportunity

Capricorns are extremely loyal and disciplined, priding themselves on their honesty and integrity. “If a Capricorn is willing to cheat on their significant other, then chances are they’re walking away from someone in the process.” Basically, the potential outcome of this ‘fling’ needs to be worthy of their investment., because “this earth sign is way too realistic to indulge in something that isn’t of value to them.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Rebellion

Aquarians are quirky and unconventional, and all about freedom. “The thought of rebelling against the grain turns them on,” Mesa says, adding that “they enjoyed being worshipped and praised.” Aquarius is also especially vulnerable to the advances of people who are “out-of-this-world-spectacular, one-of-a-kind and/or famous,” so if a rock star starts flirting with them, “it’s pretty much down hill from there.”

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Sentimentality

Pisces are sweet and sentimental, easily “swept away by the thought of a romantic fantasy,” says Mesa. “They’re also experts at avoiding reality at all costs, which heightens the thrill that comes with cheating.” For Pisces, intimacy and sex always go hand in hand, even if it's just a fling. “This water sign is constantly trying to save everyone around them so if someone is vulnerable, or in need of a shoulder to cry on, that’s enough reason for Pisces to give themselves to them."