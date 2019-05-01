There are a few hard-headed, tenacious signs you can always count on to embrace conflict. An Aries stays ready for war — mess with the ram, you'll get the horns. A Gemini won't back down from any opportunity to show off their oratory finesse. Leos will get super hurt that you crossed them and unleash the Oscar-worthy monologue that's always bubbling beneath the surface. And Scorpios? Make them mad and they're four, five seconds away from putting those stingers to good use. But there are a few zodiac signs that don't really don't like conflict in their relationships because it's just not their style — unlike fiery Aries, testy Geminis, prideful Leos, and fiesty Scorpios.

It's not that you'll never run into conflict with any of the five below signs. It's just that, at their core, they'd prefer not to waste their energy on something as hurtful and draining as an argument. If you ever catch them trading snarky texts, or huffing and puffing IRL, know that they're doing so as a very last resort. These five would rather keep the peace — a mark of their easygoing, tender temperament — or just focus on solving the problem at hand. Here are the zodiac signs that avoid conflict at all costs in their relationships.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Guille Faingold / Stocksy Apart from being the "free-spirited" sign, Aquarians also tend to have a humanitarian streak. They'll fight for what they love, typically in a career choice that allows them to champion causes they love. (Some classically laidback-but-fierce Aquarians are Danai Gurira, Arielle Winter, and Yara Shahidi. They're constantly using their platforms for good.) When it comes to their partners, however, Aquarians just want to squash the beef and have fun. An Aquarius partner might be annoyed for a minute. But ultimately, they'll crack a joke and want to move on.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — Mar. 20) Guille Faingold / Stocksy If an Aquarius is laidback, then a Pisces is truly chill in an IDGAF way. See: Pisces-to-end-all-Pisces Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty. A Pisces is too busy being dreamy and romantic and mysterious to be pre-occupied with something as trifling and stressful as interpersonal conflict. If a Pisces and their partner bumps heads, there will be sarcastic banter and trolling (because they're actually too calm to care). Then, they'll lovingly ask if you can let the conflict go.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) KKGas / Stocksy Virgos, on the other hand, avoid conflict because they have a low tolerance for B.S. But of course, you knew that about them when you got together. Virgos also aren't super good with expressing their feelings — they're ruled by practicality and logic. So having to address conflict and how it makes them feel? Nah, they're good! They'd rather just keep their emotions to themselves and stew, thank you very much. They'll react by brooding for a bit and throwing shade. And then, their analytic nature will take the lead, asking, "OK, forget emotions, how can we solve the problem?" Exhibit A. is Beyoncé's Lemonade: a masterpiece born from a Virgo's caustic enthusiasm in dragging her unfaithful husband and a Virgo healing by doubling down on her love for family.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Curtis Kim / Stocksy As a Libra, I can say that people born under this sign really just want to keep the peace. Libras love balance. We're the scales of justice, for heaven's sake! And yes, Libras are aware that sometimes, in order for balance to be restored, there has to be conflict resolution. But we'd rather gloss over the problem and wait for it to disappear. For some reason, that always seems like the more harmonious solution — even if it's short-lived. All of the lovesick songs that Cardi B has released — like "Be Careful" and "Thru Your Phone" — even in the aftermath of Offset's reported cheating? I truly empathize, from one Libra to another. I can also say that if you yell at me in an argument, I will probably cry. And if not, I will cry because I lost my temper, yelled at you, and now feel awful about the whole thing.