A first date is like the pilot episode of a relationship. It sets the scene, introduces the characters, and gives you a sense of whether this combination of scenery, personality, and circumstances are going to work. And like pilots, first dates can lead to several different endings. With some people, it's takes a couple of dates for them to figure out if they like someone or if that potential bae is cancelled. With others, they'll know right away if they've struck garbage or gold. Looking to the stars, there are certain zodiac signs that feel sparks on a first date more easily than other signs. Yes, almost everyone gets first-date jitters. But there's a different kind of spark you feel when you go out with someone for the first time and realize you can carve out a future with them.

Whether you're doing your best Normani impression during karaoke or relaxing at a dog park, a first date can help you gauge whether your date is made of partner material. And based on your sign or your date's sign, there is a chance that one of you could start to catch feelings on the first date. Here are the signs that tend to feel sparks easily and the first date ideas that are just what they need to let their star sign shine.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20) Javier Díez / Stocksy A Pisces will attract partners because of their distinct, Piscean brand of artistic and intuitive. They also will win over a first date because they're very empathetic. So, combine their accepting attitude, adaptable nature, and Piscean taste for fantasy? If you can match their capacity for dreaming, they'll be feeling butterflies in no time. Catch a Pisces conjuring up rom-com montages of their new bae on the way home from a fabulous first date. First dates to consider: Their favorite museum and lunch. Wander around with them in an artists' haven, and feed off of each others' creative energy and passion.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Victor Torres / Stocksy Cancers tend to have a good balance of emotions and reason. Like the crab that signifies them, they can be a bit hard or sharp on the outside, but totally soft on the inside. That duality is why Cancers are such good listeners. And because they're so intuitive, they'll pick on all the little things that makes their date desirable. That can be an astute and quirky sense of humor, or the fact that their date is really good with names and faces. Going on a first date with a Cancer can be wonderful if you click — crab pun intended — because they'll romanticize all the things about you that are already wonderful. First dates to consider: A bookstore and delicious food and lattes at a nearby café. Travel with them through time and space by picking their brain about their favorite books. Be pleased when the tables turn and they listen intently to you.