Summer is here, and Mother Earth is loving, raising, and embodying all of the magic she birthed in the spring. This maternal energy is a reminder of love to all of mankind, as our nurturing instincts begin to develop during this time. This is the beginning of Cancer season 2018, and the warmth in the air never ceases to shine through those who were born under this hypersensitive water sign. In fact, if you were born with any personal planets (ascendant, moon, mercury, venus, or mars) in the sign of Cancer, your intuition is strong. The emotional receptivity of this zodiac sign is like no other.

Surely you've noticed that the sun enters the sign of Cancer on the same day as the summer solstice every year. This, of course, is no coincidence, considering this water sign, together with Aries, Libra, and Capricorn, are referred to as the "cardinal signs" of the zodiac. In astrology, the four elements (fire, earth, air and water) are each expressed in three modalities: cardinal, fixed, and mutable. The cardinal modality represents the beginning of the season, as well as the power of initiation. All four signs mark the beginning of a season, and in this particular case, the first day of summer.

A lot of people criticize Cancer's fluctuating moods and hypersensitivity, but there's a lot more to this moon child than meets the eye.

They're The First Water Sign In The Zodiac

Cancer is the first water sign in the zodiac, and it symbolizes the element in its most basic form. Those born under this sign know no boundaries between themselves and the emotional world. Cancer is a pure reflection of the ever-changing moon, and even when it seems as though they're simply going through a phase, they're really absorbing an ocean tide of emotions.

Cancer season is comforting and family oriented, but it can also be especially emotional.

Their Feelings Actually Mean Something

Cancers are spongey and incredibly psychic. Their emotional empathy stems from their maternal instincts and innate intuition. Those who are born under this sign could feel depressed one minute, and elated with joy the next. Just like their element, Cancer quickly adapts and soaks up the emotional energies that surround them.

Use this season wisely, and don't be afraid to say what's on your mind. On the contrary, let your emotions run deep. Feel all the feels.

They Can Make Anyone Feel At Home

It's no secret that Cancer cannot get enough of their family and loved ones. This water sign was born with an instinct to nurture and protect the people who surround them. Their crab shell is not only a symbol of their emotional guard, but also a representation of their home and eternal safe haven. Warning: Do not invade their personal space. Surely a Cancer's shell is warm and soft on the inside, but it's also dangerously sharp on the outside. Can you honestly blame them? This is where they hide when their sensitivity is heightened, and their energy becomes polluted with toxicity. For Cancer, hiding is a way to recharge and heal.

Cancer season is a time to connect with our roots, ancestors, and loved ones. In astrology, Cancer rules the domestic fourth house, which is why this water sign is so fond of their family.

They Are Mystical Beings

Like a true water sign, Cancer's intuition allows them to be in contact with the other side. Those who were born under this sign, invoke the moon and communicate with their ancestors through mystical rituals and lunar magic. They often can see right through people's lies and malice, and yet they still give the world the benefit of the doubt. They forgive, but they never forget.

Cancer season is highly intuitive and magical. Say a prayer for your great grandmother and mother moon. They're always listening.