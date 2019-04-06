Rihanna has seemingly been doing it all, from promoting her super successful makeup line Fenty Beauty and traveling the world to racking up awards. One thing she hasn't been doing, however, is putting out music. And while I'm not complaining (2016's Anti, her most recent release, has great replay value), her silence in the music world poses questions like: Will Rihanna make more music? The good news is that the Barbadian beauty opened up about the subject on April 6. There's bad news, though, because the answer probably isn't what her fans anticipated.

Actually, it's not really an answer at all. While responding to questions about her music career that fans left on a promo post for her Sunstalkr Bronzer, Rihanna kinda jumped around the topic. In response to a fan that asked if she could "please go back to singing," Rihanna wrote in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs on Saturday April 6, "I love how y'all tell me what to do. It's great."

"Annoyed. We want the album sis," another person wrote, to which the Loud singer responded:

Well this is bronzer.

Well played, RiRi.

Rihanna is, of course, multi-talented, so when she's out here trying to promote her new bronzer, she's gonna stay on the topic at hand. TBH, I would have loved to see this deadpan response in person.

Sounds like fans need to kick back and be patient. In the meantime, there's more than enough Fenty Beauty products to keep some of us satisfied. So I guess that's something.

Also, she hasn't been totally mum on the topic of new tunes. Rihanna previously said her album is coming out some time in 2019, so it seems like she's definitely not done with music. "She plans to make a reggae album," writer Chioma Nnandi says in Rihanna's cover story for Vogue's June 2018 issue. "Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man." Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Rihanna for comment on or confirmation of those remarks at the time, but did not receive word back.

The project could even be near completion, as songwriter and producer The-Dream said in January that Rihanna's long-awaited ninth album was just "about done."

"She's cooking, she's about done. She's about done. Super close," he told Hot 97, according to Billboard. Eek! Elite Daily previously reached out to Rihanna's representatives for any comment on when an album can be expected, as well as an album name and possible tour, but did not hear back.

From the looks of RiRi's latest response, harassing her for the album probably just isn't the best idea.

Rihanna made a similar dig on Instagram back in December 2018 amid heavy anticipation of her next musical release. In a video shared to the platform, the singer waved around a wad of cash and blew a kiss at the camera, using the caption to poke fun at all her thirsty fans. "'Where the album?' Me: sorry my connection poor," she wrote.

Can we all agree to give her some time, considering that it can actually take time to make quality music? Besides, Rihanna has more than enough albums to tide fans over until she puts out something new. And you can bet another fire response is all you get to more questions about release dates. Now excuse me while I turn on Anti.