Like the rest of America, you've probably been waiting with bated breath for Rihanna to release new music. After all, it seems like she's been doing everything but dropping new tunes as of late, from focusing on her Fenty Beauty makeup line to taking up acting gigs — not that I'm complaining or anything. (I am, though.) Well, she's finally started to open up about her next music release, but her comments probably aren't what you'd expect. In fact, Rihanna's comments about a new album release date totally bounced around the topic.

The comments came on Friday, Dec. 28 amid heavy anticipation for her next release following 2016's Anti. In a video posted to an Instagram Story, Rihanna waved a wad of cash, blew a kiss and smiled at the camera. Mocking the anticipation surrounding the next project, she wrote, "Where the album?"

Then she went in and shut the whole thing down, adding:

Me: sorry my connection poor

Elite Daily reached out to Rihanna's representatives for any additional comment on when a new album can be expected, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Ugh, RiRi, just toyin' with her fans. Looks like you'll have to keep Anti on repeat a little longer, you guys — although some people aren't so happy about that.

Her post unleashed a series of opinions from her fans online, some of which were pleas for a release in the near future, while others were downright cries.

Though one person couldn't help but laugh at Rihanna's post, he added, "Rihanna needs to stop playing with our feelings."

To others, however, the post is a blessing in disguise.

So far, only a few details have emerged regarding Rih's upcoming project, which may make this update sting a little worse. The previous update came on Dec. 22, after a fan of the "Work" singer asked Rihanna on Instagram, "But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?" Rihanna followed up with a simple "2019," confirming that a series of new tunes are (finally) on the way, but didn't provide any additional details. Elite Daily reached out to Rihanna's team at the time to inquire about a release date, album name, and possible tour, but did not hear back. However, her vocal producer Kuk Harrell, who worked on her hit singles like "Umbrella" and "Only Girl (In The World)," reportedly said online that the record is "great ... amazing ... [and] incredible."

Back in May, in Rihanna's cover story for Vogue's June issue, she also revealed that the album, which many fans have dubbed R9, will be a reggae album. "She plans to make a reggae album," writer Chioma Nnandi says. "Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man." Anyone else feeling like they need this ASAP?

Then again, you can't rush greatness. So, while I'd love to hear new music, it's probably best to give her some space and let her do her thing. Besides, I think I can manage to hold out FourFiveSeconds longer.

Until then, Alexa, play Loud.