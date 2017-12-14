Yara Shahidi's Advice To Young Girls About Confidence Is Inspiring — EXCLUSIVE
Yara Shahidi isn't always confident. Despite being one of Hollywood's budding stars and starring in the upcoming Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, on Freeform, Shahidi has her moments of self-doubt just like anyone else. Shahidi spoke to Elite Daily about confidence — what it means to her, how she builds on it, and how she gets it back in times when it's lost — as part of her team-up with Always' #LikeAGirl campaign. And Yara Shahidi's advice to young girls about confidence is exactly what they need to hear right now, as it's rooted in self-care and introspection — two things that are vital when you're growing up in a society that feels like it's working against women.
Right off the bat when speaking with Shahidi, you get a sense that even at her young age (17), she knows she's aware of the responsibility she has as a role model for young women. She chooses her words carefully, but doesn't hold back when saying them. When asked about what confidence means to her, she tells Elite Daily, "It’s something that I’m always striving for. And I know for me personally, there are times in which I feel like I am over-the-moon confident, and other times in which I realize I don’t feel as though I own the space around me." She continues,
The support network that makes her feel worthy of her space is her close friends and family. She says, "I’ve been fortunate enough to find that [support system] in my family and in my friends and academic settings, but it really can come from anywhere." Part of why she believes the Always #LikeAGirl campaign is so vital is because it aims to make sure young girls know there's a space for them, and there are people working to make sure those spaces exist for them. She tells Elite Daily,
The Always #LikeAGirl campaign is responsible for those awesome ads encouraging young girls to smash the stereotypes about girls, like "you throw like a girl" or "you play like a girl," by reclaiming that narrative and turning it into something positive. Part of the campaign's mission statement says,
Shahidi adds, "It’s important to make sure that opportunities aren’t lost because of a confidence drop or because we didn’t take the time to invest our energy and support into this community as we should have." But what about those personal moments when her own confidence is low?
Shahidi tells Elite Daily she feels the most confident when she's got a good playlist going and she's surrounded by like-minded friends whom she loves and trusts. She adds, "I was just talking to a friend the other day about just how lucky I feel to be a part of a community that supports one another." But when she isn't feeling "over-the-moon confident," she tries to remind herself that even those feelings that seem like weakness are valid. It's all about finding the source of the feeling, acknowledging it and moving through it.
To rebuild her confidence when it's running low on steam, Shahidi tells Elite Daily, "I always try to analyze why I’m not feeling very confident. Is it something external? Like, ‘Oh, something happened today and now I don’t feel like I’m on my game.’ Is it something internal I have to work on? And then just going from there. Because it really does stem from self-care, and also understanding that it’s a part of the natural process." She adds,
In the current state of the world we live in, it's easy to feel like everything is working against you, like every day is going to come with more hardship, more bad news, more idiotic, baseless tweets. That's when it's most important to check in with ourselves to make sure that if the world isn't providing us with the safe space everyone needs to feel at ease, that we're creating it for ourselves. Shahidi's advice about this starts with self-care.
Confidence comes from being able to be comfortable in the space that you exist in, being able to be comfortable in the space that you take up.
She tells Elite Daily that having people in her life who understand what she's been through in the past and her life now is one of the things that keeps her going. One of those people who's able to do just that is her TV mom, Tracee Ellis Ross. The daughter of Iranian cinematographer Afshin Shahidi and actress Keri Shahidi, Shahidi says the biggest role model in her life is her mother. And Ross is one of those people she met later on whose life and experiences have "reaffirmed" the lessons she's learned from her parents. She tells Elite Daily,
She tells Elite Daily that for her character, Zoey Johnson of Black-ish and Grown-ish, (the eldest daughter of Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross' characters), confidence is going to be put to the test on the premiere season of Grown-ish. Airing on Wednesday, Jan. 3, on Freeform, Shahidi says going off to college is going to shake the foundation of everything Zoey thinks she knows. She tells Elite Daily,
It sounds like Zoey Johnson could really use a confidence boost. And Shahidi says while she understands that her confidence is always going to have its ups and downs, she still gets down on herself a bit when she's not on her A game. She tells Elite Daily, "Quite honestly, I don’t like to feel anything other than happy, which I think most people can relate to." She adds,
You can catch Grown-ish during its two-episode series premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 3, on Freeform.