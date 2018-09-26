When a Scorpio is triggered, their first reaction is to sting back. This can make a Scorpio a dirty fighter, because they're passionate, proud, and react emotionally. As a water sign, emotional and prideful Scorpios care about appearances, so it might seem surprising that they'd rather hash things out in public instead of tabling the issue until they're behind closed doors. But to them, defending their honor in public and being viewed as the victor is appealing, so if they feel slighted or attacked, they won't hesitate to throw down even while having dinner at a crowded restaurant. Bon appetit!

As Leo and Aries are combustable fire signs, it's no surprise they made the list, but emotional water sign Scorpio is also likely to get in on the (public) action, too, as arguments can be emotionally charged. If you are one of these signs, or find yourself squaring off against one of these signs, arming yourself with this knowledge can perhaps help you diffuse an argument, or at least delay it until you have a little more privacy. En garde!

