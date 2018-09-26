I've never met a horoscope or zodiac personality analysis I didn't love, and I truly believe our zodiac signs can offer insight into our personalities and behaviors. In addition to helping you understand your compatibility with other people, your strengths, and your weaknesses, understanding your zodiac sign can also explain how you handle conflict. Whether you avoid confrontation at all costs or relish a heated argument, there are certain zodiac signs that fight in public without hesitation.
As a Scorpio, I'll admit I can carry a grudge like nobody's business, am fiercely loyal and disdainful of people who are disloyal, and sometimes can be moody AF. I'm also not one to shy away from having an argument in public. I once dated a very kind Gemini who would power down like a robot if I got fiesty in a public setting, but would then reboot the argument weeks later in an argumentative ambush. Understanding how you handle conflict can help you actually resolve conflict with your partner, friends, and random people you interact with every day. While all zodiac signs have traits that relate to confrontation, these three signs won't let a crowded public setting get in their way of resolving, and likely winning, a fight.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Leos love the limelight, for better or for worse. They're ferocious and defend themselves with the same verocity that they defend their loved ones. Leos are likely to fight in public because if they feel wronged, threatened, or criticized, their first instinct is to fight back and win. As a Sun sign, Leos are energetic, arrogant, and straightforward, and their fighting style reflects that since they don't hesitate to turn up the volume, get right to the point, and they don't care who's watching. if you think a Leo won't get into a fight in a crowded elevator, then you better get off on the next floor.
Aries (March 20 - April 20)
The symbol of Aries is a ram, so if you lock horns with this zodiac sign, you better be prepared. As a fire sign, Aries likes to be the alpha in all situations, and they can be impatient, egotistical, and jealous. These qualities make them likely to pick a fight, onlookers be damned. They're also a courageous sign, so they won't back down from a challenge and will defend themselves and their loved ones until their horns snap off. So if someone cuts in front of you in line for brunch, heads up — your Aries won't take that lying down.
Scorpio (Oct. 31 - Nov. 21)
When a Scorpio is triggered, their first reaction is to sting back. This can make a Scorpio a dirty fighter, because they're passionate, proud, and react emotionally. As a water sign, emotional and prideful Scorpios care about appearances, so it might seem surprising that they'd rather hash things out in public instead of tabling the issue until they're behind closed doors. But to them, defending their honor in public and being viewed as the victor is appealing, so if they feel slighted or attacked, they won't hesitate to throw down even while having dinner at a crowded restaurant. Bon appetit!
As Leo and Aries are combustable fire signs, it's no surprise they made the list, but emotional water sign Scorpio is also likely to get in on the (public) action, too, as arguments can be emotionally charged. If you are one of these signs, or find yourself squaring off against one of these signs, arming yourself with this knowledge can perhaps help you diffuse an argument, or at least delay it until you have a little more privacy. En garde!
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!