3 Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Likely To Fight & Bicker When In A Relationship

I hate conflict. I actively go out of my way and swallow my feelings just to avoid the discomfort of confrontation. And then, there are folks who are the polar opposite. They seem to thrive on confrontation and actively look for arguments. So, as you can imagine, when I have found myself in relationships with people like that, well, let's just say they didn't last very long. That’s because it's just as important to find a partner who shares your fighting style as they do your interests. By knowing which zodiac signs are most likely to fight in a relationship, you can get an early heads up on how frequently (and about what) you'll be bickering with your partner.

Disagreements are basically inevitable in relationships. They are how we set boundaries and really get to know each other well. So, the goal is not just to find someone you "never" fight with, but someone who you can fight with productively. Arguing is a form of communication, so it helps if you're familiar with the way your partner tends to fight, in addition to how often they pick said fights. If you, like me, loathe confrontation, you probably need to be paired with someone with a lot of patience, like a Taurus or an Aquarius. However, if you like the passion of an argument, well, these three signs are the perfect fit for you.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy The passion and spontaneity of this fire sign can make them irresistible. Who doesn't want to treat every day like a new adventure full of possibility and intrigue? However, the flip side of all that rebellion is that Aries can be extremely quick tempered and impatient. That unbridled passion also manifests in being hot tempered, so fights seem to come out of nowhere and only end when you basically concede the point; an Aries will never believe they're wrong. The upside to arguing with an Aries is that, just as quickly as they get angry, they get over it. They don't stay mad for long and they don’t hold grudges. Life is just too short for an Aries.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy Leos are extremely charismatic and magnetic thanks to their incredible amount of confidence. This fire sign knows how to draw people to them and and feed their ego, and it's that ego that can also make them a fiery companion. Despite having all the confidence in the world, Leo is also secretly very sensitive and their ego is wounded easily. But rather than be honest about being hurt, all their emotions come out in anger and defensiveness. Once you've angered the Lion, prepare for plenty of roaring because Leos tend to raise their voice quickly in a fight, and tend to escalate arguments. They default to being patronizing in fights and always believe they are in the right. So, don't expect a quick flare up because a fight with a Leo can last for hours (or even days) until their ego is soothed again.