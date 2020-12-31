With a brand-new year waiting for you over the horizon, there's no better time to set intentions and goals for the year ahead. While falling in love isn't necessarily a priority, you'll be delighted to learn that 2021 will be the most romantic year for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Yes, the air signs are getting lucky this year, and in more ways than one.

Jupiter and Saturn have officially transitioned into Aquarius, marking the beginning of the "New Age," which is often referred to as the "Age of Air" and/or the "Great Mutation." Astrologically, the rare conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn (aka The Great Conjunction, "Christmas Star," or "The Star of Bethlehem") catapults us into a brand-new era of reality. Remember, Jupiter is symbolic of expansion, growth, and the divine law; Saturn symbolizes boundaries and limits. Saturn's traditional sign of rulership, Aquarius, is the divine architect; this fixed air sign refines curiosities and ideas before turning them into formidable systems. This is an opportunity to build upon foundations created while Saturn was in Capricorn; it will envelop us individually and collectively.

Looking at this astrological aspect in terms of romance, however, foreshadows the prioritization of freedom in relationships, not to mention rebellion and unusual interests when it comes to love. Single or coupled up, Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius will encourage individuality and highlight the value of autonomy. Things will become more logical than emotional, which is actually helpful in the long run.

The future has never been as important as it will be in 2021, and it's all thanks to the new age we're stepping into as a collective. Themes revolving around progress, revolution, and social movements will ultimately reign, but more importantly, it will be an opportunity to create a significant amount of change in the world as we know it. The relationship individuals have with Mother Earth and the planet at large will also be highlighted during this time.

With that being said, here's why Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will most likely have the most romantic 2021, compared to the rest of the zodiac:

Gemini: You're Letting Go Of Relationships That No Longer Serve You, And Starting Over With A Different Perspective

This year has your name on it, and you can feel it in your bones, Gemini. In addition to having the North Node in your sign, and Jupiter-Saturn in your lucky ninth house of opportunity, the South Node will also light up your committed seventh house of relationships, which encourages you to let go of connections that no longer align with your soul's truth. In fact, with Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, hovering over your ninth house of expansion, you're being challenged to consider the infinite possibilities when it comes to relationships and romance.

Libra: You're Unapologetically Stepping Outside Of Your Comfort Zone When It Comes To Love

This will feel like a breath of fresh air compared to last year, Libra. That in itself is already a plus, but knowing that both Jupiter-Saturn will be working in your favor is even more exciting. Together, both of these planets will hover over your romantic fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure, inspiring you to grow and expand your romantic horizons. The relationship you have with your inner child will also be a prominent theme for you during this time. Remember, self-love comes before everything else.

Aquarius: You're Rekindling The Flame With Your Inner Child, And Falling In Love Is Inevitable

Feeling smitten, Aquarius? Though it's not every day you have lucky Jupiter blessing your sign, alongside your traditional ruler, Saturn, having the North Node in your romantic fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure, takes things to the next level, especially when it comes to romance. The North Node is symbolic of the direction we're collectively moving toward, but in your individual birth chart, this could bring a romantic prospect (or prospects) along with it. Falling in love with yourself, your life, and the things you're passionate about are priority this year, but you're also going to have to work for it.