If you've ever dated someone who blew you away with their natural sex appeal and romanticism, then you know that some people just intuitively know how to dial up the heat in a relationship. Whether it’s through their confidence, their quietly loving actions, or the way they always manage to turn you on, you feel like every sense is heightened whenever you’re around them. If you’re dating one of the most passionate zodiac signs, you’re in for an all-consuming and profound kind of love. The relationship may last a lifetime or just a few months, but either way, you’re unlikely to forget your powerful connection.

That’s not to say that your relationship will always be smooth sailing. Passion looks a little different for every couple, and it can also grow and change with time. As relationship expert Susan Winter previously told Elite Daily, “Our partner needs to know that we value them and that they have a vital role in our life. From this foundation of appreciation and gratitude, romantic feelings grow with abundance.” In a passionate and loving partnership, both people give equally of their time and energy. This makes room for intimacy to flourish.

That said, some people are born romantics who naturally make life feel more intense and exciting. Here are the most passionate signs in the zodiac, and how they typically like to show their love.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images Don’t be fooled by a Taurean’s tough exterior. They’re extremely physical beings who are deeply in touch with their innate sexuality. Taureans won’t let just anyone into their life, because they’d rather save their energy for when the right person comes along. When that happens, they’ll prove to be the ideal combination of loyal, loving, and strong. They’re steadfast and true, and they’ll always treat their partner to the finest things in life. Why settle for anything less?

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) For a Leo, loyalty is everything. They don’t fall in love easily, but when they do, they’re one of the most devoted signs in the zodiac. Once a Leo feels safe enough to let their walls down, they will put forth the effort to reciprocate that love to their partner. Leos are fire signs, so they have a natural warmth and intuition that immediately draws people in. Your Leo partner will shower you with adoration and make sure your relationship is anything but ordinary.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpios are known for being super sensual, with a flair for the dramatic. Once they decide to commit to one person, they’re all in for the long haul. Your Scorpio partner will make you feel like the most important person in the world, and they’ll cultivate a relationship full of meaningful emotional moments and adventurous, passionate sex. They can tend to get jealous and possessive at times, but it’s only because they care so deeply for the person they love.