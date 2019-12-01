For some people, committed relationships come easy. You and your partner never fight and "I love you" rolls right off the tongue. But for others, commitment might take some more work. Why settle down when being single is so much fun? Beyond personality types and old habits, the stars can play a role in someone's ability to commit. Some zodiac signs just do better in relationships than others. The committed, collaborative nature of relationships, and the vulnerability they require, go against some zodiac signs' astrological natures — whereas other signs revel in the intimacy-building and security that comes with partnership.

Born July 23 through Aug. 22, Leos, for example, aren't shy about flirting with their crushes or enjoying the attention that comes with dating. Still, that "lion's ego" often gets in the way of compromise. Free-spirited Sagittarians, also fire signs born from Nov. 22 through Dec. 21, have no problem pursuing crushes when they sense chemistry. But the idea of settling down scares them, thanks to their wanderlust, fierce individuality, and desire for independence. Born May 21 through June 21, Geminis also get nervous at the thought of commitment. This air sign, buzzing with the duality of its "twins," moves through potential partners like a breeze.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the following four signs are an astrologically wonderful fit when it comes to relationships and commitment, so if you're looking for a bae to cuff up this winter, hit up one of these.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20 ) vitapix/E+/Getty Images In general, Pisceans have a reputation for being dreamy, sensitive water signs. But more than that, Pisceans are quite emotionally intuitive. Because of this, those born under this deep-feeling star sign make excellent lovers — in every sense of the word. They're all about connecting on a spiritual or philosophical level, so they'll really take their time to get to know their partner. Once Pisces hits it off with the object of their affections, it's a done deal. They'll give 110% to nurturing their partner's creativity and innocence. A Pisces partner will also hold space for you to explore and unpack your emotions, and reward intimacy-building in relationships.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21) While Taureans can come off as stubborn or jealous sometimes, they thrive in relationships because they thrive in commitment. When it comes to love, a Taurus is always going to want to stick with you. As an earth sign (aka, no stranger to hard work) a Taurus partner is also going to put in the time and effort it takes to solve your relationship problems. Ruled by Venus, Taureans also enjoy the finer things in life. So partners to Taureans have passionate arguments, makeup sex, vacation budget spreadsheets, and delicious meals to look forward to. Taureans are the type to spoil their partner, and you better believe they never miss an opportunity to treat themselves.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22) Marco VDM/E+/Getty Images Another water sign, Cancers are also emotional AF and take their time vetting romantic partners. But instead of getting caught up in cinematic daydreams like Pisceans, Cancers tend to love with their actions — acts of service, if you will. As a partner to the crab sign, you'll have someone who'll pick up food on the way home or make sure you don't forget to pack your medicine as a romantic gesture. A Cancer thrives in relationships — especially as opposed to hookups or situationships — because they're concrete, defined displays of affection.