5 Things To Know About Dating An Air Sign That'll Make It A Breeze

Charming, talkative, and mysterious when it comes to their emotions, air signs give their crushes so much to fall in love with, and so much to wonder about. If you're thinking about cuffing up a Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22), Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18), or Gemini (May 21 – June 21), there are a few things to know about dating an air sign you might want to write down before you dive in. Because just like a gust of wind, air signs are constantly on the move when it comes to their intellectual pursuits.

Air signs are all about connecting with others, so they love to soak up all kinds of books, TV shows, and films in order to have plenty to talk about. That's why, when dating an air sign, you can expect hella movie dates, panels on niche subjects they're interested in, or leisurely strolls through a museum.

Air signs also love to be in the loop. Whether it's the backstory behind Kim K's most recent Instagram, or the latest political scandal, air signs take pride in being in the know. As a partner to an air sign, you'll always have the tea by proxy. You'll also get to see them shine in social situations, whether they're showing off their sparkling personality or enlightening everyone with obscure fun facts. Here are five more things to know about dating an air sign. (Spoiler: You'll love them.)

1. They Don't Stop Talking Bonnin Studio / Stocksy Sometimes, their non-stop talking is endearing. Other times, can be annoying. But when it comes down to it, air signs are chatterboxes because they're constantly learning. Libras love talking to their partners about the new things they learned after a day at the museum. Forever a "people person," your Gemini partner will talk your ear off about all the cool sh*t they learned in their sociology class. And don't get an Aquarian started on the true crime documentary they watched the night before. All air signs relish the opportunity to chit-chat with a trusted partner — well, anyone who will listen, in Gemini's case — about the insight they've gathered form constantly learning.

2. They Love To Go Out And Party For air signs, their party of choice isn't a rager or the club. Both are too loud for them to discuss their Riverdale conspiracy theories or the country's political state. An air sign's ideal party will be a laid-back house party or a small gathering at their place. Since air signs are so talkative and good at creating connections, expect to be introduced to everybody when you show up to the party as their partner.

3. They Always Stand Up For What They Believe In Bonnin Studio / Stocksy Along with being outspoken, air signs are activists, and they aren't afraid to stand up for what they believe in. In some cases, "activist" might literally be your partner's job title, or their outspoken side will shine in the slogan shirts that line their drawers, or in how vocal they in the art they create. You'll probably crack a smile when your Libra, Gemini, or Aquarian boo comes home and tells you about how they stuck up for the underdog at work.

4. They're Not-So-Secretly Sensitive Air signs wear their hearts on their sleeves pretty much all the time. Once you've dated one for a while, you never have to think twice about a Gemini's favorite musician, or an Aquarian's favorite philosopher. Air signs will tell you about the things they're passionate about without stoping for air. But, since air signs are so good with people, others might assume they just know how to let criticism roll off their back. The tea? They don't. Air signs may not react in the moment, but Libras, Aquarians, and Geminis are sensitive, and quick to feel hurt. The better you get to know your air sign partner, the easier it will be to tell when they're low-key upset.