How often do you fight with your partner? Does it seem like you butt heads frequently, or is it mostly smooth sailing? If it's the latter, chances are you and your SO are one of the zodiac sign pairings that rarely fight in relationships because you balance one another out. No doubt you've heard the phrase "opposites attract." While it's true that differences can be appealing because they are so intriguing, oftentimes once that new relationship energy wears off those differences can create a lot of friction. So, finding someone who is your “opposite” is not really the goal, so much as finding someone with whom you are well balanced. What that means is finding a partner who balances your strengths and weaknesses and who meets your emotional needs.

Sure, that all sounds great. Who doesn't want to be with someone they rarely argue with? But how can you actually find someone like that? Well, one thing to consider while swiping your way through a dating app is your astrological compatibility, and which sign is the one that you are least likely to fight with because you are the most well balanced. In this case, the zodiac is a helpful tool for understanding one another's values, personality, and world view, and if they fit your own. And for those already booed up, the zodiac also offers a way to gain a deeper understanding of your partner's point of view to help smooth over some areas of disconnect. If you happen to already be paired up with one of the following signs, you probably know all this already.

ARIES & SAGITTARIUS Vera Lair/Stocksy Aries is used to butting heads with others and this Mars-ruled sign has no issues with confrontation. But when they pair with a Sagittarius, it is like a breath of conflict-free air. That's because Sagittarius is "go with the flow" where forceful Aries needs it, and is happy to join in on the excitement and adventure that Aries craves. For Sagittarius, this pairing works well because Aries is independent enough to give them room to breathe and exciting enough to keep this fickle sign fascinated.

VIRGO & CAPRICORN Virgo and Capricorn truly “get” one another and that makes for blissful pairing. Both signs are highly detail-oriented and goal focused. In past relationships, both signs have argued with partners who felt criticized, but both Cap and Virgo have thick enough skin to take the constructive criticism each of them are more than happy to offer, and understand that it comes from a place of love and a desire to see the person they care for succeed.

TAURUS & CANCER If you you want to spot a Taurus and Cancer couple, just look for the most loved up duo in the room, because this pairing is a meeting of the heart. Both signs appreciate security and commitment and often their biggest arguments are around not having these needs met. Taurus can become very stubborn and closed off when they feel threatened and Cancer vacillates from giving the ice-cold shoulder to becoming overly clingy. However, when these two come together, they find the warm embrace they’ve been waiting for to fully open up and share their hearts.

GEMINI & AQUARIUS Studio Firma/Stocksy Both of these unique air signs have spent most of their romantic life not feeling totally understood, which is odd since neither of them has any problem speaking their mind. Both are known for being blunt, which oftentimes is, um, not well received. These signs really appreciate that kind of communication and it actually creates a powerful bond of trust. These two don't fight, because why argue when you can calmly discuss?

LEO & AQUARIUS Leo and Aquarius are the ultimate example of opposites attracting and then balancing one another out. Typically, too much difference creates conflict but in this case Leo, ruled but the Sun, has a gravitational pull on Aquarius that brings out a different side of this sign. The warmth of Leo opens up Aquarius’ heart and allows them to get in touch with their emotional side. Leo is drawn to and has great admiration for Aquarius’ strong character. In a relationship this loving, it's easy for both parties to have the kind of empathy that prevents them from having petty or small arguments.

LIBRA & GEMINI Libra and Gemini have an instant mental connection which quickly goes into attraction and love. But it's being on the same intellectual wavelength that really allows them to understand one another on a deep and almost psychic level. Libra’s connection to Venus allows them to add warmth and passion and Gemini’s curiosity keeps the relationship fresh and exciting.

SCORPIO & TAURUS Simon/Stocksy Scorpio and Taurus may be opposing signs, but when they come together it creates a beautiful balance. Taurus is intrigued by the mysterious Scorpio and driven by a desire to learn what is underneath. And unlike other signs, Taurus is able to hold back this sign's stinger by offering the water sign the kind of emotional safety they need. In return, Scorpio's passion is able to fulfill Taurus' desire for physical touch and connection that makes them feel their most loved and understanding. Why fight it out when you can just bang it out?