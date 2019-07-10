4 Zodiac Signs Who Won’t Rush Into Relationships But Are Worth The Wait

Whether you need to go on 19 dates before deciding how you really feel about someone or you like to wait six months to officially DTR, sometimes building a relationship takes time. Like, a lot of time. Still, if you historically take a while to settle into a new romance, you may be one of these four zodiac signs who won’t rush into relationships.

"Certain zodiac signs jump into love, while others take their time to get to know their partners," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. According to Stardust, although everyone is different, the sun signs (Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn) aren't likely to rush into relationships. Although these signs enjoy dating, it's common for them to take their time before falling in love. It's important to note that no matter your sign, there's no one timeline for getting to know your partner or deciding what type of relationship feels right for you. As Miley Cyrus once iconically sang, "It's not about how fast I get there." Sometimes, life happens on its own timeline, and the best things are worth the wait.

Here are the four zodiac signs that tend to take it slow in new relationships.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Taurus is strong and steady. When they fall, they fall hard. Though they can be incredibly loving, these bulls can take their time before DTRing. "The Bull loves to love, but are slow moving and drag their feet before giving 100% to their one and only," Stardust says. Ruled by Venus, Taurus prioritizes love and beauty in their life. Still, they may be slow to really open up to love.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Sensitive Cancers like to look before they leap. Though they enjoy partnership and crave comfortable shared home environments, they're likely to suss out any potential boos for a while. "Cancers like to feel secure in partnerships and that requires getting to know their love before forsaking all others," Stardust says. Loving quality time, these crabs are likely to move slowly into a relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Virgo lives by their day planner. With a tendency to overthink, these earth signs may need a lot of time deciding if their new boo is even worth their time in the first place. "Virgos like to analyze others to see if they are worth their time before changing their Facebook status to relationship only," Stardust says. Though their dedication to doing things right makes Virgo dependable and steady, it may take them a while to fully fall in love.