15 Texts A Libra Sends When They're In Love, So Prepare Your Heart

Libras may be natural flirts, but make no mistake: The texts a Libra sends when they're in love include extra helpings of sweetness, tenderness, and admiration, if you can imagine. As air signs, Libras can be chatty, social, and sensitive by nature. In particular, they have a reputation for being soft; the hopeless romantics of the zodiac, if you will. With these classic Libra traits in mind, it should come as no surprise that a Libra will probably hit you up with a heartfelt message if they're really falling for you.

Libras generally have a knack for fashion, beauty, and art. Often, other signs might look to them for aesthetic compliments or validation. But you'll know you've truly won over a Libra if they send you texts complimenting the traits they value above everything else: empathy, kindness, a laidback nature, and a strong moral code. (Remember: Libras are represented by the scales of justice.) Below, 15 texts you can expect to see light up your phone when a Libra catches feelings for you.

They'll Lay Their Adoration On Thick

Ruled by Venus, Libras really do make decisions based on their feelings. Most of the time, they let their emotions guide their rationale. If a Libra really appreciates how much you also let your heart lead, or how well your peace-loving personalities mesh together, you'll probably receive one of the following texts:

1. "I love that you're such a kind and thoughtful person."

2. "I really like talking to you because I think you're so [insert compliment here]."

3. "Hanging out with you has literally been the highlight of my week."

Again, Libras (like their fellow air signs) also love the arts. Whether you're a painter, dancer, ceramicist, or rapper, you can catch a Libra's lovey-dovey drift when they compliment you on your craft.

4. "You know what? I just want to say that you're so good at XYZ and I'm so impressed."

5. "I've low-key been bragging about you to all my friends."

They'll Send You Extra Flirty Messages

Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images

Like Leos, Aries, and Geminis, Libras love to put down flirtatious vibes. So naturally, if a Libra has a thing for you, expect some spicy texts along the lines of the following:

6. "I don't believe you've ever had a bad hair day in your life."

7. "I'm excited about date night, and I don't just mean dinner." (There will probably be some kind of winky face or tongue-out emoji, in case you thought your Libra crush was actually talking about dessert or the artsy movie you're seeing later.)

8. "You know, you're in a lot of my daydreams."

9. "I can't stop thinking about kissing you."

10. "I love the fact that you always stand up for what you believe in. That's hot!" Little else gets Libras more hot and bothered than social justice.

They'll Let You Know How Much They Care

If a Libra loves you, they'll probably send you texts saying as much — you just have to read between the lines.

11. "I just saw XYZ and it reminded me of you."

12. "OMG, do you remember this?"

Something sentimental also has the potential to set off your Libra crush. Maybe it was coming across your favorite song on a Spotify playlist, finding a social media video of your favorite recipe, or stumbling upon a book by your favorite author. Either way, if a Libra is in love with you, they're going to send you little signals that they care.

In the same vein, a Libra might also just straight-up tell you the extent of how much they appreciate and care for you. When this happens, trust that they feel all of it, and deeply.

13. "Just know I'm always going to have your back."

14. "Thank you for always being there for me."

15. "I just wanted to remind you that I love you and I'm here for you."

Whether it's getting sentimental about the little things, signaling that they're DTF, or simply letting you know they're always going to be in your corner, a Libra won't shy away from wearing their heart on their sleeve. Thoughtful, coy, warm, and never at a loss for words, your Libra crush or partner's text will let you know they've got a soft spot for you.