Do you consider yourself to be a "flirt"? Do you love that feeling of chatting up someone cute and developing that vibe that builds when you give them that special look or smile? Chances are if that sounds like how you roll, you're probably one of the zodiac signs that love to flirt and so you never miss a chance to show off those bantering skills. And you know what, good for you. Personally, I've never really had the knack for flirting, but when I happen to catch the attention of a natural flirt, I'm always impressed even when I'm not interested. That's because folks who enjoy chatting people up have confidence I admire. Hey, it's not easy to just strike up a conversation with someone new, especially when you're attracted to them. So, kudos to you flirts out there, and thanks for making life easier for wall flowers like me.

While any sign has the ability to turn on the charm and flirt, some just make it seem so easy. Whether they have tons of self confidence, passion, or just a true gift of gab, it just flows naturally. And, of course, that can really help to make them irresistible. So, if you either know you're a flirt or get accused of being on the regular, it might be because your flirting skills were written in the stars.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock For a passionate, Mars-ruled sign like Aries, flirting is like second nature. This is a sign that loves a challenge and knows how to turn on the charm, plus they have no problem being courageous and putting themselves out there with someone new. This sign is also known for its quick and dynamic personality, a reputation well-earned and one that makes them comfortable chatting with just about anyone, but add the challenge of a romantic pursuit and Aries is truly in their element. It's hard not to be swept up in their passion.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Of all the zodiac, Gemini likely has the true gift of banter, so flirting is a breeze for this air sign. Ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, they are never short on things to say, but add to this Gemini's genuine interest in other people, particularly ones that intrigue them, and it can feel like you're the only person in the world with this sign turns their attention on you. They have talent for being truly present in the moment and in the conversation when someone strikes their fancy, and this kind of focus can be intoxicating and flattering, not to mention totally irresistible.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) sedjophoto/Shutterstock Leo loves to be flirted with even more than they love to flirt, but thanks to their natural charm and faith in their own charisma they are not afraid to kick things off and make the first flirtatious move. They love the attention of admirers, so they are more than happy to draw them in to bask in the warmth of their presence until several people are orbiting them, like their ruling heavenly body, the Sun. Leo is also a fire sign and their passionate side burns brightly and so they are also on the lookout for a deep and true love, and are happy to flirt their way there.