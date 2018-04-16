These 3 Zodiac Signs Love To Flirt, So Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

As a wise friend once said to me, intentions aren't always clear when you've got a new partner on your dance card. Sometimes, a crush isn't meant to go further than an initial attraction. Rejection is protection, saving you time you might otherwise have spent investing emotionally in a relationship that won't provide you what you're seeking. Every one, regardless of sign, has the power to reject or be rejected. However, there are some zodiac signs that love to flirt to feel out what kind of relationship they want.

It can be a bit disorienting to feel like someone is coming onto you, only to discover that they just want to be friends. But rather than feeling like you've been shut out or put in the dreaded "friend zone," try flipping your perspective. There are all kinds of opportunities we have to connect with someone on a heartfelt, interpersonal level. Who's to say that a relationship is the only measure of whether or not those connections are meaningful?

If you're on the receiving end of one of these zodiac sign's attentions, try loosening up and having some fun. Maybe there's romantic potential, maybe there isn't. On the way to finding your answer, you might just discover that there's plenty of feeling for you to explore.

1. Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Aries flirts with every person who comes across their path. This is just how they let you know that they appreciate you as a human being — and they're up for anything. Because Aries has such an undaunted, adventurous spirit, they're never too worried about being rejected. If you tell them you'd rather be friends, they'll bounce right back and be absolutely thrilled to explore a strictly platonic relationship with you. Aries also expects that everyone sees the world the same way that they do, so they'll be confused if you think their flirtations mean they're interested in something more serious than a casual encounter. Try not to take it so hard.

2. Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Gemini is of two minds about pretty much everything they do. Are they cooking dinner for themselves or sharing it with a friend? Are they going out on Friday or staying in and reading? Are they interested in friendship or in being lovers? The answer is simultaneously neither and both. If a Gemini is flirting with you, be prepared for a lot of double speak and mixed signals. They need to know that they have both options before they can explore something more committed — and the commitment might very well never come. Unless a Gemini tells you that they want to be with you, and only you, it's better not to invest too much in the flirtation. Enjoy the banter when they come around.

3. Leo (July 23 To August 22)

If there's one thing Leo adores, it's letting the sunny love they feel within their hearts radiate outward, and saturate everyone around them. Since we are talking about Leo, though, you know that they love more than one thing, and they don't love anything more than themselves. When a Leo flirts with you, it's for their own pleasure and entertainment. Don't get me wrong: They're not being selfish. As an extremely empathetic sign, when you feel good, Leo will feel good, too. But just as a lion will toy with its food, Leo can be known to toy with affections in order to boost their own ego. This royal sign is beloved by all and is known to have many consorts, so don't be too surprised when you find out you aren't the only one they've been making loving passes at. There's always room for one more in this lion's pride. If you want to join in their parade of admirers, it's up to you.