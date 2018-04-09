Let's hear it for the flirts — the people who turn their charm on, bravely and unabashedly. The people who are looking for connections and who are open to whatever comes. No matter your zodiac sign, you are able to put yourself out there by relying on your own unique combination of charisma, charm, and passion. Whether you're a water sign who swims in secrets, a fire sign who prides yourself on sexual prowess, an intellectual air sign or an earth sign rooted in the body, the power of attraction lies with you. Do you know how to turn yourself on?

This list isn't necessarily about what you should be doing to attract other people, but what you're already doing when you put yourself out there. Seeing yourself and how you come off to other people clearly can help you harness your best traits and maximize their power. And while you can't really do anything wrong as long as you are opening yourself up to the universe, it is possible to attract negative energy that will bring you down. Whatever you are looking for, you are worthy of love and affection. So don't ever, ever waste your time on anyone who is going to drag you down!

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Aries put themselves out there by flirting shamelessly with anyone and everyone who comes across their path. The only reason this behavior works for Aries is because these fire signs aren't worried too much about whether or not their efforts pay off, as long as they let their passion be known. Aries is so charming that usually, their egregiously forward behavior ends up magically working out for them.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Taurus puts themselves out there through generous displays of affection. They are the sign most likely to show up at their lover's door carrying a basket of flowers, a jug of milk, and a box of cookies to share. You'll never have a doubt about Taurus' intentions when they decide to woo you. This fixed earth sign is about as slow and steady as they come.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

When Gemini puts themselves out there, it's to as many people as possible, simultaneously. Chances are that if a Gemini is flirting with you, they've got someone else they are flirting with, too. Don't worry; Gemini isn't comparing you to anyone else. Gemini just likes to keep their options open until they know their efforts will be reciprocated by someone deserving of their charm.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Cancers put themselves out there by putting themselves way, way out there. They overextend themselves, going out of their way to express how they feel to the person they are interested in. After displaying what seems like confidence, a Cancer's self-consciousness will catch up to them and they'll retreat. This can seem like Cancer's sending mixed messages, but don't worry: The sensitive crab just needs to toe the line between an overwhelming ocean of emotion and the security of the sand.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22)

Leo puts themselves out there by praising the sh*t out of their love interest while seeking to receive their own emotional validation in turn. They will royally brag about their accomplishments in order to see whether their love interest can acknowledge how amazing they are. It's a unique combination of putting themselves out their while demonstrating vulnerability, and all but the most hardened signs won't be able to help but fall.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22)

Virgo puts themselves out there by sending flirty text messages that can be taken more than one way. They can be a bit cautious and conservative, even when it feels to them like they are going way out on a limb. That's because Virgo isn't as interested in the short-term pleasures of the chase as they are in making long-term investments that keep them fulfilled through thick and thin.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

Libras put themselves out there by actually asking out their crush on a good, old-fashioned date. My, what a novel concept. But as they are ruled by Venus, the planet of harmony and balance, Libra can't help but be a straight shooter. And honestly, in this age of dating apps, Libra's openness makes for a really refreshing change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

Scorpio puts themselves out there by spinning an elaborate web on the internet, specifically and obsessively designed to suck their lover in. They will post a really hot selfie, then like and comment a drool emoji on their love interest's last selfie, then sit back and wait for their small investment to pay off. A Scorpio doesn't so much fall for someone as they decide to make someone else fall for them, so be careful. Scorpio gets off on withholding affection and being manipulative. Don't let yourself be treated like a plaything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

Nobody knows how to put themselves out their like a Sagittarius. Find this fire sign at the club, in the middle of the dance floor, shaking their butt until it's about to fall off. Leo might have the reputation for hogging the spotlight, but when Sagittarius is actually going for it, all eyes will be on them. And if they team up with other fire signs for a night on the town, it's all over. Nobody's going home alone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19)

Capricorn puts themselves out there by asking a lot of questions of their love interest. They make their affections known by demonstrating that they are very interested and invested in who their crush is and what makes them tick. Just be careful, Capricorn. Your charisma can sometimes be mistaken for an audition or a job interview. If you're with someone worthy, they'll like you for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Aquarius puts themselves out there by sharing their latest conspiracy theory with anyone and everyone who will listen. They probably aren't even aware that they're flirting, because an Aquarius is never really as interested in how they are coming across to other people as much as they are in sharing their vision. The first person who seems to understand what in tarnation Aquarius is actually talking about will be the one who manages to capture this lofty air sign's heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20)

Pisces puts themselves out there by sending long text messages with the content of their latest dreams and a summary of everything they have ever felt in the last 12-hour window of time. Pisces' dream world is just as real to them as the physical one, so they're best suited to be with whomever is willing to engage them in some lengthy dream interpretation — and who are willing to share their dreams in return.