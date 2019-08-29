Apart from reminding bae to practice their self-care routine, drafting a few sexy texts to send your partner when they're stressed can do wonders. Sex might not be able to solve all your problems, but it is a fun and effective stress-reliever, and trading dirty texts might help take your partner's mind off piled-up paperwork or overdue college essays. Furthermore, there's literally science in favor of sexting as stress relief. Getting hot and heavy releases all sorts of feel-good chemicals, such as endorphins and oxytocin, "the cuddle hormone."

Likewise, Dr. Michelle Drouin, a relationships expert and psychology professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne, previously told Elite Daily that your brain reacts to sexts the same way it does to porn. In fact, a 2016 study from the University of Duisburg-Essen and the Center for Behavioral Addiction Research confirmed that the brain releases dopamine, known commonly as "the reward chemical," when you watch porn. Dopamine not only makes you feel good, but can also increase attention and motivation.

So, yes, there's science to support Normani's hypothesis about sex and motivation. And there's literally data to support you sending your partner a sexy message to rile them up and help them de-stress from work. Here are 13 sexy texts to send your partner when they're stressed, to help take the edge off.

Texts that get them hot under the collar.

When it comes to sexy texts to take your partner's mind off things, try these coy, flirty ones.

1. I can't stop thinking about kissing you.

2. If you come over, I can help you forget about work for a few hours.

5. I can't wait to give you a full-body massage when you get home.

6. Let's take a hot shower when you get off work.

These texts are flirty and affectionate. Thoughtful and thotty, if you will. They acknowledge that your partner is going to need all types of stress relief when they get home, and you're happy to oblige,

Texts that will make them squirm in their seat.

These next ones may or may not make your partner drop their phone during the meeting or lecture they're trying so hard to pay attention to.

7. I know you've been on your grind lately, but what if you grind on something else?

8. What did you think about the last time you touched yourself? (Honestly, if you and your partner can't meet up, encouraging them to rub one out is sound advice. Masturbation is a great, well-known de-stressor.)

9. What was the last thing that made you wet / hard?

10. I know you're really busy right now, but just wanted to let you know I'm thinking about how good your _____ always feels in my mouth.

Texts that will have them rushing to clock out.

And last but not least, send them some spicy propositions that will have them racing through their work to get home. (Or, you know, setting it aside at a good stopping point to foster work-life balance.)

11. When are you done for the day? I’m horny and want to see you.

12. I know you're really tense right now. Come over so I can use my mouth to relax you.

13. Why be worked up about work when you can be worked up for another reason? (This could be paired with a follow-up sext or even a sexy pic, if you're into sending nudes.)

14. If you can guess what I'm thinking about that's got me so hard/wet, I'll do it to you when I see you.

15. Can’t wait to make you beg for it when you get off work.

Regardless of your texting habits, sending your boo a racy text would probably catch them delightfully off-guard. Send them one of these bad boys, and fingers crossed, they'll be dying to get home to you. And, you know, eager to start a conversation about self-care routines and creative ways to reduce stress. The possibilities are endless!