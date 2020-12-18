The divine language of astrology is a sacred tool that's been harnessed for thousands of years; it translates universal patterns and the whispers of Mother Earth. Each transit carries its very own power, which is why I'll be sharing how the Great Conjunction "Christmas Star" of 2020 will affect every zodiac sign.

Taking place on the same day as the winter solstice — which occurs on Dec. 21 at exactly 1:20 p.m. EST — the reunion between the largest planet in the solar system (Jupiter) and the ringed gas giant (Saturn) happens every 20 years. More importantly, however, this will be the first time Jupiter and Saturn meet in the sign of Aquarius for the first time in over 600 years.

This rare alignment and planetary meeting will create a glimmering light, often referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem" or the "Christmas Star." While some believe the nicknames are due to the cosmic event's proximity to the holiday, there's more to it than that. According to Forbes, German astronomer Johannes Kepler believed this once-in-a-lifetime alignment was a triple conjunction among Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in the story of the Three Wise Men.

Astrologically, this rare conjunction kicks off the beginning of a brand-new era. Jupiter is symbolic of expansion, growth, and the divine law; Saturn symbolizes boundaries and limits. Saturn's traditional sign of rulership, Aquarius, is the divine architect; this fixed air sign refines curiosities and ideas before turning them into formidable systems. This is an opportunity to build upon foundations created while Saturn was in Capricorn; it will envelop us individually and collectively.

In the meantime, here's what you can expect during The Great Conjunction, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Thinking Long Term And Planning Ahead

As the sun makes its annual debut in Capricorn — via your ambitious 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world — Jupiter and Saturn will meet in your futuristic 11th house of hopes, wishes, and dreams for the first time since 1994. What are you aspiring toward? You can have anything you want when you're in the right headspace, surrounded by those who inspire you.

Taurus: You're Thinking Of Ways To Cultivate Your Inner Genius

While the sun shakes up your adventurous ninth house of experience, faith, wisdom, and personal philosophies, Jupiter and Saturn will join forces in your public 10th house of career, soul contribution, and sense of authority in the world. Where are you off to next, Taurus? It's time to think outside the box and venture unknown territory. Your eccentric curiosities will be your guide.

Gemini: You're Ready To Begin Expanding Mentally And Spiritually

Now that the sun has officially touched down your auspicious eighth house of transformation, intimate unions, and general mergers, Jupiter and Saturn will meet in your far-out ninth house of media, publishing, entrepreneurship, and personal philosophies. Are you ready to tell the world your version of the truth? This is an opportunity to expand your personal and professional horizons.

Cancer: You're Ready To Solidify Your Relationships In New Ways

Now that the sun is igniting your harmony-seeking seventh house of relationships, other people, and significant partners, Jupiter will join forces with Saturn in committed eighth house of soul bonds, intimate collaborations, and mergers. It's time to let go of your fears around deep attachments and liberate yourself from spiritual and tangible debt. Solidify your partnerships, but hold space for your autonomy in the process.

Leo: You're Making New Connections And You're Inspired

Your planetary ruler is now igniting your dutiful sixth house of responsibility, routine, and daily due diligence amidst Saturn and Jupiter joining forces in your committed seventh house of significant others and one-on-one relationships. Are you ready to break free from commitments that no longer inspire you, Leo? This is an opportunity for you to detach from attachments, simultaneously. It's time to build upon your relationship structures, personally and professionally.

Virgo: You're Craving More Freedom In Your Daily Routine

The sun is officially shaking up up your creative fifth house of love, romance, passion, and self-expression amidst Jupiter and Saturn coming together to expand and solidify foundations in your sixth house of due diligence, health habits, and routine. How can you step out of your monotonous day-to-day lifestyle? It's time to level up and think outside the box, Virgo. What have you learned these last couple of years, and what can you create next?

Libra: You're Inspired To Express Yourself In New Exciting Ways

Though it's time to go inward — now that the sun is igniting your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations — Jupiter and Saturn join forces in your creative fifth house of fame, love, passion, and self-expression. Whether it be romantically or artistically, this is your chance to liberate yourself from outdated traditions and beliefs. If you're reflecting on ways to take the unconventional route, this is your chance and official cue from the heavens.

Scorpio: You're Seeking Internal Freedom And Solace

As the sun makes its annual debut in your intellectual third house of communication, thought process, and immediate circles, Jupiter will join forces with Saturn in your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. Do what you do best, Scorpio. Transform and regenerate; liberate yourself from childhood memories that stifled your sense of comfort, once upon a time. You owe it to yourself, and the universe is encouraging you to create your own stability for the future.

Sagittarius: You're Brainstorming And Experimenting With Ideas

Now that the sun's wrapped up in your sign, and made its debut in your second house of values, comfort, and stability, your lucky planetary ruler, Jupiter, will link up with Saturn in your intellectually driven third house of communication, perspective, and immediate networks. You're finally ready to restructure your approach and open your mind to new ideas and opportunities. Both virtually and IRL, this is your chance to make a statement, so go for it.

Capricorn: You're Embarking On A Special Trip Around The Sun

Happy birthday, Capricorn. The sun is officially energizing and revitalizing your sign, while Jupiter makes its rare conjunction with your planetary ruler, Saturn. This is all taking place via your security-seeking second house of values, comfort, finances, and unique possessions, encouraging and inspiring you to revolutionize themes revolving around your self-worth and money-making abilities. Are you ready to capitalize on your talents and bask in the fruits of your labor?

Aquarius: You're Stepping Into A Brand-New Era, And It Has Your Name On It

Feel free to rest and recharge your batteries now that the sun is wandering through your sleepy 12th house of closure, karma, secrets, and solitude. However, don't get too comfortable just yet, Aquarius. Jupiter and Saturn are now reuniting in your sign, and though there are a series of opportunities headed your way, there will be likely be some trials, too. Not to worry, this is precisely where you thrive, so don't hesitate to tap into your curious mind. Ask all the questions that need to be asked. You're the captain of your soul.

Pisces: You're Rekindling A Relationship With The Universe Within And All Around You

As the sun makes its annual debut in Capricorn via your 11th house of friendships, community, and sense of belonging in the world, your traditional ruler, Jupiter, will link up with Saturn in your mystical 12th house of rulership for the first time in a long time. This will be an especially significant time for you, as you are now ready to let go of the past and liberate yourself from residual energies stifling your growth. It's about time to start holding space for your spirit to wander freely, fearlessly, and unapologetically. Remember, you are made of stars, too.